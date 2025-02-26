Mini's next two electric vehicles are the second-generation Cooper SE and the new Aceman subcompact SUV – but they won’t be debuting quite as soon as originally planned.

Production had been scheduled to start in 2026 at the company UK's plant in Oxford plant, which also assembles the gasoline version of the Cooper. Mini has now confirmed it is postponing start of production.

This means their arrival in North America will surely be delayed, because the only other place they're built is in China. And in both Canada and the U.S., vehicles manufactured there are subject to 102.5-percent tariffs when imported.

News of the delay came first from Autocar on February 21. Mini has since confirmed the news, stating that “the multiple uncertainties facing the automotive industry” are responsible for the delay. The company is now working on a revised timetable for production of the models concerned at the Oxford plant.

It's important to stress that Mini is not backing down. The company had committed to investing £600 million (CAD 1.084 million) to upgrade the plant to accommodate electric vehicle production. Work is still underway, including the construction of a new logistics facility.

But, those hoping to get their hands on one of these two electric models will have to be patient. If production is delayed to 2027 or 2028, this means the two EVs will only reach North America in three to four years' time.

That's if there are no further changes in the company's plans.