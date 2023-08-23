Mini will use the 2023 Munich Motor Show (September 5-10) to present new-generation versions of the Cooper and the Countryman SUV.

The models will be presented in electric form, but will also be available with gasoline engines.

Both Minis are due to go on sale next year as 2025 models.

2025 Mini Cooper SE EV blue Photo: Mini

The Cooper

This is not the first electric Cooper to be produced, of course. But this new model is being conceived on a new structure dedicated to all-electric vehicles. Gasoline versions of the Cooper will continue to be based on the current platform, albeit updated for the new vintage. Current models (gasoline and electric) are based on the same architecture.

Production of the electric Cooper will take place in China under an agreement signed with manufacturer Great Wall Motors in 2018. Assembly of the gasoline variant will again go ahead in Oxford, UK, where Mini is based.

We've already had a glimpse of the exterior and interior of the next electric Cooper. It remains to be seen what kind of electric hardware it conceals.

2025 Mini Countryman EV Photo: Mini

The Countryman

As for the Countryman, the approach will be different. Both gasoline and electric versions will benefit from the same platform. This structure is used by other BMW Group vehicles, including the X1. It is basically front-wheel drive, but can be fitted with an all-wheel-drive system.

The new Countryman will be closely linked to the latest X1, since it is built at the same BMW plant in Leipzig, Germany. The current Countryman is assembled at a plant in the Netherlands.

The future model should be around 5.0 inches longer than the current proposal, while height is expected to be up by 2.4 inches. Interior clearance should also benefit. This was one of the brand's objectives, as it wanted to attract more young families with this model. However, the current model lacks the space to really represent an interesting solution for families. And by expanding the Countryman's format, this will leave room for a new, smaller model within the range. A product called Aceman is expected next year.

BMW will be presenting several new products at Munich, including the new 5 Series. Make sure you don't miss a thing by visiting our pages during the show. Media day is scheduled for September 4.