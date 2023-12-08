Mini Unveils JCW Version of 2025 Cooper SE Electric Model

• Mini unveils the JCW version of its new 2025 Cooper SE electric model.

Mini has unveiled the John Cooper Works (JCW) version of its next-generation Cooper SE all-electric model. We knew it was planned, but we didn't know was what it would offer in terms of performance.

Fans will be disappointed in that regard - the first electric JCW version won't offer more horsepower or torque. Instead, it gets cosmetic tweaks to add a sporty touch to its styling, both inside and out.

At least, this JCW model is offered with the most powerful version of the Cooper SE, which offers an output 215 hp and features the 54.2-kWh battery. Anything else would have been surprising.

2025 Mini Cooper SE JCW, three-quarters rear Photo: Mini

The aesthetic additions include a rear diffuser, restyled front grille and red accents for the roof, mirror caps and decorative strips on the hood.

Not surprisingly, the 18-inch wheels are accompanied by brake calipers in the same colour. The same goes for the seats, which feature red stitching. Chequered flag motifs are also scattered throughout.

For more power, JCW enthusiasts will have to turn to the gas-engine Cooper JCW. Remember that Mini has confirmed it will sell market gas-engine and electric versions side by side.

For the rest, Mini has yet to provide full details of the Cooper range that will arrive in 2025.

The only thing we can anticipate, having driven the first electric version of the model, is that it will be a pleasure to drive.

2025 Mini Cooper SE JCW, profile Photo: Mini

2025 Mini Cooper SE JCW, interior Photo: Mini