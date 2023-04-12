Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2025 Mini Cooper EV: First Official Images Appear

The design is clearly recognizable but just as clearly altered

2025 Mini Cooper EV - Profile
•    Mini has shared the first official images of its future 2025 Mini Cooper electric model.

•    This comes after some unofficial images of the uncamouflaged EV surfaced last week.

•    The model features a white roof and smoother, more rounded panels front, side and back.

After some unofficial exterior images of the uncamouflaged 2025 Mini Cooper EV surfaced last week, the British carmaker evidently figured if it can’t beat them, might as well join them. We now have official images of the car, at least of its exterior. For what’s inside, we’ll have to wait for the next leak or next batch of official Mini images.
 

2025 Mini Cooper EV - Three-quarters rear
The images of the three-door Cooper EV show a blue finish combined with white roof and side-mirror coverings, as well as a true distinguishing mark of EVs, a ‘grille-less’ front end. Though it’s not that obvious, the ‘S’ logo on that front end is green, for electric of course.

The lasting impression is of a model whose edges have been rounded off slightly, for a look that’s just a little ‘cuter’. Its peepers – those distinctive headlamps – are bigger than before, and the old door handles have been replaced by ones recessed in the door panels.

2025 Mini Cooper EV - Rear
At the back, the squarish rear lights have made way for triangular ones, though they still feature a Union Jack motif (via the use of LED pixels).

No images were shared this time around of the interior, but we do know it will feature a large round central multimedia screen, on which Mini owners will get to know Spike, the company’s new digital assistant.

Mini has also not divulged anything regarding the powertrain(s) and batteries coming to the next Cooper EV, but it’s expected there will be a choice of two, of varying strengths and delivering different ranges.

Stay tuned.

2025 Mini Cooper EV - Front end
