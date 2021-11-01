Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Chip Shortages Lead Mini to Drop Manual Gearboxes from Its Offerings

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The microchip crisis continues to claim victims, the most recent being certain models belonging to the Mini brand.

We've already seen other manufacturers having to adjust and assemble and deliver certain of their models without some features, with the promise of installing the semiconductors on board afterwards. We're currently seeing this with the GMC Terrain, some versions of which are being delivered without heated seats. In a case like that, the fix-it-later solution is obviously possible.

However, what’s happening with Mini is more difficult to reverse. Supply problems have forced Mini to stop production of models equipped with a manual transmission.

The context for Mini is that the brand is currently working on the next generations of several models. It has decided that the final laps around the track for its current-generation models will be completed with manual gearboxes in the offerings. The company stated that it wants to ensure “production stability”, as reported by the Autocar site.

Not surprisingly, this is making some worry that the decision to drop stick shifts will become permanent, though it's hard to imagine a company whose bread and butter is delivering driving pleasure forevermore selling models without a manual transmission.

“Current circumstances, including the war in Ukraine and semiconductor shortages, are causing supply chain restrictions across the global automotive industry. In order to secure maximum production output to meet increasing customer demand, our product offer needs to be simplified. This solution is the most effective way to ensure production stability so that we can continue to supply all our customers with new Minis.”

- Mini statement

Browse cars for sale available near you

2022 Mini Cooper Convertible
Photo: Mini
2022 Mini Cooper Convertible

That doesn’t actually answer the question as to whether the next generation of Minis will feature manual transmissions. It might well be that Mini itself hasn’t decided on that definitively, and much may ride on how bad the chip shortage is by the time the models are ready.

The first two new Mini models are expected to debut before the end of the year and go on sale in the first quarter of the following year.

A new fully electric Mini is also planned, most likely in two versions. The entry-level model is set to be equipped with a 40-kWh battery offering a range of about 300 km; a more powerful variant with a 50-kWh battery is also planned, with an expected range of 402 km.

You May Also Like

The Next Electric Mini Promises to Be a Big Step Up

The Next Electric Mini Promises to Be a Big Step Up

Mini continues to work on development of the next generation of its Cooper model – and that includes an updated, improved electric variant. The next electric...

2022 Mini John Cooper Works Convertible Review: Easy to Love

2022 Mini John Cooper Works Convertible Review: Easy to Love

The 2022 Mini John Cooper Works convertible, heir to a rich, varied and often glorious history, is still fun to drive even if it still has its good and bad p...

Mini Teases the Next-Gen Cooper in Camo Garb

Mini Teases the Next-Gen Cooper in Camo Garb

Mini has shared photos of the next-generation Cooper, dressed in camouflage. The model is instantly recognizable, of course, and it’s possible to spot some n...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Will Reportedly De...
Article
Ford F-150 Lightning
More Capabilities than Expected for the Ford ...
Article
Honda CR-V
Here are the 10 models (new and used) that ar...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 