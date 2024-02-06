The Mini Clubman, the slightly larger version of the Mini Cooper, is now officially a thing of the past. The last of the Clubmans has just rolled off the assembly line at Mini’s plant in Oxford, England.

Like other manufacturers, Mini is preparing for an all-electric future, which entails consigning current gas-engine models to the dustbin of history.

The last Mini Clubman has bene built Photo: Mini

We've known for some time that the end was coming for the Clubman. In April last year, the company presented a final edition of the model and confirmed it was not planning a new generation. Buyers can still turn to the Countryman SUV, which the company is keeping in the catalog due to its continuing popularity. In fact, it's twice as popular as the Clubman.

Coming to slot into the lineup beneath that Countryman will be a new model, the all-electric Aceman.

Recall that Mini brought back the Clubman nameplate to its lineup back in 2007. Yes, brought back, because Mini had produced a first version in 1969, which lasted on the market until the turn of the 1980s.

In all, Mini has assembled over 1.1 million Clubmans since 2007.

The 2024 Mini Clubman, Final Edition Photo: Mini

As for the final edition, production was limited to 1,969 units worldwide. Around a hundred of these will head for our markets.

Production of Mini Clubman comes to an end Photo: Mini