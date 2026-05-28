Mini Introduces a Paul Smith Special Edition

Mini announces the fruit of its collaboration with Paul Smith for the creation of a special edition.

The British designer is known mainly for producing ready-to-wear clothing for the whole family.

The new special edition is offered with the Cooper 3-door (electric and gas), Cooper 5-door and Cooper Convertible.

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Some of the features that define this special edition

This new special edition for the Mini family offers very distinct features.

Indeed, no fewer than three exterior colours are available, including two exclusive to this edition. Among them is Statement Grey, which was offered in 1959 with the Austin Seven. Added to this colour are Inspired White as well as Midnight Black Metallic.

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As is also the case with other versions, this new special edition is characterized by contrasting combinations. You can, for example, select Nottingham Green to cover the roof, the mirror caps and the grille surround.

The Paul Smith edition of the Mini projects the word Hello onto the ground when the door is opened. The inscription "Every day is a new beginning" can also be seen on the door sill.

Finally, it's worth noting that on the circular central screen inside the car, consumers who select the Paul Smith edition of the Mini will have a choice of three backgrounds.

The Mini Paul Smith edition – Canadian pricing and availability

Mini did not, in its announcement, make any mention of the pricing of the Mini Paul Smith, nor of its arrival date in Canada.

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini

| Photo: Mini