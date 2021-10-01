Vehicles sold today come with strong warranties, and manufacturers generally won’t argue about honouring those warranties when a defect is found. There are exceptions, of course, but by and large, consumers are well-protected.

As long as they follow the manufacturer's maintenance recommendations.

One Ontario vehicle owner learned this the hard way recently. When the engine in his 2018 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel pickup stopped working, he thought there would be no problem with the warranty covering a replacement - his vehicle had only been driven 91,000 km at the time. The warranty covers this kind of breakdown up to 100,000 km.

Moses Fosuo told CTV News in Toronto that he was driving down the highway when the engine simply quit. He pulled over on an off-ramp and that was that. Until then, the truck had served him and his family wonderfully.

The service centre that looked at the vehicle told him the engine was done, and a replacement was necessary. And that's when his problems began. He was told by the dealership that the repairs would not be covered under warranty because he had not changed the oil at the proper times.

“When I asked them why it was not covered under warranty, they mentioned at 50,000 km the oil switch came on and I didn't get an oil change done right away,” said Fosuo.

Fosuo says he did have the oil changed, but at an independent garage. There, he had been told his Ram could go 24,000 km between oil changes.

Moses Fosuo added that his truck did not have an owner's manual. In fact, he was told, the owner's manual is found inside the on-board computer.

CTV News Toronto contacted Ram and a spokesperson came back with the following statement: “Due to customer privacy guidelines, we cannot disclose all details in this case. However, the customer received written notice this week that the claim was denied due to a lack of vehicle maintenance. As indicated in the vehicle's Owner’s Manual, under no circumstances should oil change intervals exceed 16,000 km or 12 months, whichever comes first. Our authorized Ram dealers reported that said maintenance was not performed to these parameters.”

The company adds that it does not hesitate to honour the provisions of a warranty, as long as they apply to a factory defect. “Damage or failure attributed to any other source is the responsibility of the owner.”

In all, the bill to replace the engine came to $19,000, plus tax. Fosuo says that he simply can't afford that right now.

This owner's situation should be a lesson to all owners of new vehicles that are covered by a manufacturer's warranty. It is important to have the service performed at the dealership in a timely manner. If you use an independent mechanic, make sure you keep your invoices and consult the owner's manual to make sure you follow the instructions.

Because otherwise, it could end up costing you.