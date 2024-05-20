• Mitsubishi unveils new five-year plan called “Mitsubishi Motors Momentum 2030”.

Mitsubishi isn't often at the centre of industry action. The small Japanese automaker rarely presents new models, and its range currently counts just five of them. That will soon drop to four with the departure of the Mirage. And that’s with the Outlander and Outlander PHEV counted as two products.

But there’s good news for fans of the brand: the company will soon have new models to present. Following a national meeting with its dealers, the automaker unveiled a new five-year plan called “Mitsubishi Motors Momentum 2030”. The plan focuses on electrification, an expanded lineup of vehicles and with that greater penetration of the retail market.

Four key elements lie at the heart of the "Momentum 2030" strategy. First, creating a path to electrification. Second, refreshing and expanding the North American lineup. Third, modernize the sales model. And finally, expand the sales network.

Le Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV | Photo: D.Boshouwers

As far as electrification is concerned, part of the company’s plan was revealed last March. At that time, the firm announced a series of new vehicles to be produced in partnership with Nissan, including a new electric model and a midsize pickup to be assembled in Mexico.

Mitsubishi is also planning a new model or completely overhauled model every year between 2026 and 2030. We're guessing that one model set to be renewed is the RVR, the current design of which dates to the early 2010s. The arrival of five new or updated vehicles will see the lineup double in size.

And according to Mark Chaffin, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors in North America, two of the new vehicles will operate in a segment where Mitsubishi is not currently represented in North America. One of these vehicles could well be that midsize pickup.

The other new player could be a production version of the D:X Delica van, which could end up on the American market.

All this remains to be seen, but what's encouraging for consumers, and also for the brand's dealers, is the promise of something new on a regular basis over the next few years.