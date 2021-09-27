Mitsubishi is recalling some 19,000 units of its 2022 Outlander SUV, including 3,903 in Canada, due to a potential problem with the fuel pump wiring. The automaker explained that not all the vehicles subject to the recall are necessarily equipped with a faulty pump, but that it is recalling a larger number of 2022 models in circulation to be sure.

The Japanese automaker told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the affected models were built with a fuel pump the manifold and wires of which were not properly fused during the production process, resulting in poor continuity. This can result in abnormal wear of the pump components, which can prevent the part from delivering fuel to the engine. As a result, the engine may suddenly stall or fail to start. More details are available on the Transport Canada website.

The problem is due to a mistake made by a supplier of components, according to the company.

As for the actual number of models affected, Mitsubishi believes that only about 1 percent of the units being recalled are actually equipped with a faulty fuel pump. The vehicles identified in the recall were built between Feb. 8 and Oct. 12 of 2021.

Owners will be notified by mail beginning in March 2022. Mitsubishi will ask owners to take their Outlander to the nearest service centre to have the fuel pump replaced with an updated part, free of charge.

Those wanting to know if their vehicle is affected by the recall can check Mitsubishi’s dedicated website here.

