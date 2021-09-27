Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Mitsubishi Recalls 3,903 Outlanders in Canada Over Fuel Pump Problem

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Mitsubishi is recalling some 19,000 units of its 2022 Outlander SUV, including 3,903 in Canada, due to a potential problem with the fuel pump wiring. The automaker explained that not all the vehicles subject to the recall are necessarily equipped with a faulty pump, but that it is recalling a larger number of 2022 models in circulation to be sure.

The Japanese automaker told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the affected models were built with a fuel pump the manifold and wires of which were not properly fused during the production process, resulting in poor continuity. This can result in abnormal wear of the pump components, which can prevent the part from delivering fuel to the engine. As a result, the engine may suddenly stall or fail to start. More details are available on the Transport Canada website.

The problem is due to a mistake made by a supplier of components, according to the company.

As for the actual number of models affected, Mitsubishi believes that only about 1 percent of the units being recalled are actually equipped with a faulty fuel pump. The vehicles identified in the recall were built between Feb. 8 and Oct. 12 of 2021.

Owners will be notified by mail beginning in March 2022. Mitsubishi will ask owners to take their Outlander to the nearest service centre to have the fuel pump replaced with an updated part, free of charge.

Those wanting to know if their vehicle is affected by the recall can check Mitsubishi’s dedicated website here.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

You May Also Like

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Review: All Shiny and New!

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Review: All Shiny and New!

Thanks to the partnership with Nissan/Renault, the Outlander has been given a new lease on life with its new generation. Here's our review of an SUV that rem...

Adjusted Headlights Earn 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Top Safety Pick+ Status

Adjusted Headlights Earn 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Top Sa...

The revised 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has received the IIHS’ highest possible Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) rating thanks to adjusted headlight aiming. It joins a ...

Mitsubishi Previews Overhauled 2022 Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi Previews Overhauled 2022 Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi will be delivering the revised 2022 Outlander PHEV to the North American market in the second half of 2022. Auto123 has a couple of teaser images ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ram's future all-electric pickup
Ram May Have Settled on a Name for its Future...
Article
New Study Looks at Which Vehicle Type Is Most...
Article
2022 Hyundai Santa FE PHEV
Upside-Down Gauge Display in 2022 Hyundai San...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Flying Car Certified for Use in Slovakia
Flying Car Certified for Use ...
Video
Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade V, But Details on Its Abilities Will Be for Another Day
Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade ...
Video
Cadillac Confirms Escalade V is On the Way
Cadillac Confirms Escalade V ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 