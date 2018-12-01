Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Adjusted Headlights Earn 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Top Safety Pick+ Status

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

An adjustment made to headlight aiming with the revised 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander has led the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) giving the compact SUV its highest possible Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) rating.

The American agency specified that the higher rating applies to Outlanders built June 2021, point at which the Japanese automaker made an adjustment to the directionality of the vehicle’s headlights, which results in less glare for other motorists. The manufacturer points out that owners of 2022 Outlander built prior to this date can bring their vehicle to a dealer to have the headlight aiming adjusted, at no cost.

The IIHS’ TSP+ designation is awarded for models meeting all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side impact, roof strength and head-restraint tests. On addition, vehicles must be available with a front-crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, and for vehicles built after June 2021, possess good or acceptable headlights across all trim levels.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, headlights
Photo: D.Rufiange
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, headlights

In recent years, we’ve seen a number of models’ ratings depend on the performance of their headlights, with some moving up, or down a notch to the IIHS’ TSP rating, and this is just the latest example.

As more 2022 model-year vehicles hit the market, the IIHS has been able to carry out more tests and deliver its verdicts. Here are the 2022 vehicle models that thus far have earned the highest possible TSP+ rating:

2022 Acura MDX
2022 Honda Insight
2022 Honda Odyssey
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe (built after July 2021)
2022 Hyundai Tucson
2022 Kia Stinger
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander (built after June 2021)
2022 Subaru Ascent
2022 Subaru Impreza
2022 Subaru Legacy
2022 Subaru Outback
2022 Volvo S60
2022 Volvo S60 Recharge
2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country
2022 Volvo XC40
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge
2022 Volvo XC90
2022 Volvo XC90 Recharge

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, in grey and in white
Photo: Mitsubishi
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, in grey and in white

You May Also Like

The 30 Safest Vehicles for 2019, According to the IIHS

The 30 Safest Vehicles for 2019, According to the IIHS

The IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) has released its initial ranking of the 30 safest vehicles in 2019. The number of vehicles earning the best...

Mitsubishi Previews Overhauled 2022 Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi Previews Overhauled 2022 Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi will be delivering the revised 2022 Outlander PHEV to the North American market in the second half of 2022. Auto123 has a couple of teaser images ...

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander First Drive: Another Step in the Right Direction

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander First Drive: Another Step in th...

There's no doubt about it, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander represents a critical step in the right direction for the model and the Japanese manufacturer. Here ...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2022 Genesis GV70
Genesis Rides GV70 to New Sales Heights in Ca...
Article
2021 Nissan Kicks
2021 Nissan Kicks Review: It's Friday... Let'...
Review
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
Subaru Officially Presents 2022 Forester Wild...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Honda Announces New Off-Road Focused Trailsport Trim Level
Honda Announces New Off-Road ...
Video
Nissan Reimagines One of its Classic Models as an EV
Nissan Reimagines One of its ...
Video
Hangar Housing 174 Vintage Cars Shown in London Prior to Auction
Hangar Housing 174 Vintage Ca...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 