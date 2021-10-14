Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mitsubishi XFC Concept Shown Ahead of Full Reveal

Mitsubishi XFC concept, profile
Photo: Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi XFC concept, profile

•    Mitsubishi has released images of the new XCF concept.

•    The compact SUV prototype will be unveiled in Vietnam later this month.

•    The company says an electrified version is in the plans.

•    The model will initially be offered in Asia, but Mitsubishi plans to offer it globally eventually. 

Mitsubishi is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Canada this year. The company is in better shape than it was at the turn of the financial crisis in 2008, when no one thought it would survive. But the brand has survived, and even evolved, if timidly. It now offers few models in Canada, however. 

Mitsubishi XFC, back
Photo: Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi XFC, back

The lineup is set to grow. Elsewhere in the world, especially in Asia, the company is more present and offers more models. Which is why the XCF concept set to make its in-person debut at the end of this month will do so in Vietnam. Initially, the compact SUV is to be sold in Southeast Asian markets, but Mitsubishi says it wants to expand its presence globally. 

This is doubly interesting, as it gives us a glimpse of the brand's styling direction for the coming years, while also giving us an idea of where it might fit in the current lineup here at home.

Front of Mitsubishi XFC
Photo: Mitsubishi
Front of Mitsubishi XFC

The XFC's lines are sleeker than what we're used to seeing with other of the brand’s models, especially at the front. The signature is familiar, but the concept’s features are better integrated overall. The lighting presence is also unique, and the flared fenders at the back give the little SUV a muscular look. At the rear, there are beautiful lights and remarkable exhaust tips, as well as attractive lines.

 

Mitsubishi XFC, rear exterior design
Photo: Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi XFC, rear exterior design

While the model is definitely still a concept, many of its styling elements are close to production-ready. On board, things are a little more embryonic, but we can say that if Mitsubishi really does intend to being the interior design of its cars in this direction, more buyers will be interested in its vehicles. The cocoon is spectacular and the dashboard is very well designed. 

There's also a high ground clearance, which could mean the model will offer interesting off-road capabilities, especially since Mitsubishi offers an extremely competent all-wheel drive system. In fact, four driving modes are available, including some designed for gravel and mud. 

The production version of the XFC will arrive in 2023 and Mitsubishi says an electric variant is planned.

We'll certainly be keeping a close eye on the development of this vehicle, which could give the company a needed boost in North America, one that would come on top of the momentum created by the coming introduction of revised plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of its flagship Outlander SUV.

Interior of Mitsubishi XFC
Photo: Mitsubishi
Interior of Mitsubishi XFC
Mitsubishi XFC, seats
Photo: Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi XFC, seats
Exterior design of Mitsubishi XFC
Photo: Mitsubishi
Exterior design of Mitsubishi XFC
Photos:Mitsubishi
Pictures of Mitsubishi XFC concept
See the complete Gallery

