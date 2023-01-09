Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Monthly Payments of $1,000+ for a New Vehicle Now Increasingly Common

Just over 15 percent of U.S. new-car buyers now pay more than $1,000 per month Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Payments of more than $1,000 per month are increasingly common for buyers of a new vehicle in the U.S.

•    15.7 percent of buyers now pay more than $1,000 per month for their new vehicle.

•    When buying a new vehicle, 17.4 percent of consumers also have to finance an outstanding amount still owing on their old one.

As prices for new vehicles continue to rise, monthly payments on both leases and purchases have increased significantly over the past year. 

A study conducted by Edmunds in the United States comes to some disturbing conclusions on the subject, particularly when we look at the percentage of new-vehicle owners who find themselves with monthly payments of more than $1,000.

The percentage of car loans that entail a monthly payment of more than $1,000 reached a record high last year. According to the company, 15.7 percent of buyers who financed a new car in the fourth quarter of 2022 agreed to four-figure monthly payments.

For comparison, the percentage was 10.5 percent in 2021 – which means we're talking about a 50-percent increase. 

Supply issues and inflation have put upward pressure on prices. Then there’s the significant increase in interest rates, which has obviously impacted on car loan financing as well. To try to compensate, buyers are increasing their down payments, though not by enough to have a significant impact. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

2022 Lincoln Navigator and 2022 Cadillac Escalade
Photo: Auto123
2022 Lincoln Navigator and 2022 Cadillac Escalade

Another element to consider is the growing percentage of people who are left with negative equity, or an amount still owing on the vehicle they’re trading in and that has to be rolled into the new loan. 

In the fourth quarter of 2022, this was the reality for 17.4 percent of new car buyers. Edmunds says that if the market collapses and a higher percentage of owners owe more than their vehicle is worth, it could potentially lead to a crisis in the automotive sector. At best, the market would likely see a slowdown in new car purchases.

This is something to watch, of course. We do not have figures for Canada, but we can imagine a similar picture.

You May Also Like

The Dodge Challenger Outsold the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro in 2022

The Dodge Challenger Outsold the Ford Mustang and Chevy C...

The Dodge Challenger outsold both the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in 2022, which is remarkable, but especially so considering the model hasn’t really r...

Vehicle Sales: GM Retook Top Spot from Toyota in the U.S. in 2022

Vehicle Sales: GM Retook Top Spot from Toyota in the U.S....

After leaving the top sales spot to Toyota for the first time in 90 years in the U.S. in 2021, GM regained its crown in 2022. The American giant sold 165,630...

New-Vehicle Owner Satisfaction: Japanese Brands Continue to Lead

New-Vehicle Owner Satisfaction: Japanese Brands Continue ...

A new study the American Customer Satisfaction Index finds that Japanese brands make for the happiest new-vehicle owners, though levels are down overall. We ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Kia EV6
NACTOY's 2023 Top Car, Truck and SUV Models A...
Article
New Bentayga Hallmark
For Bentley, 2022 Was Another Record Year, Wi...
Article
Goodyear - tire
Goodyear Introduces Tire Made of 90-Percent S...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvette e-Ray Hybrid on January 17
Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvett...
Video
CES 2023: A New Interface for Android Auto
CES 2023: A New Interface for...
Video
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impresses in Europe Crash Testing
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impre...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 