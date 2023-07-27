• Organizers of the Montreal Auto Show say the organization is in strategic reflection mode regarding its future, and the form it may take.

Those keeping an eye on developments in the automotive sector will recall that the 2023 edition of the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) that took place in January left some frustrated attendees in its wake. The frustrations stemmed mostly from the smaller scale of the event due to the absence of many manufacturers.

Attendance itself was fairly healthy as visitors returned to a first MIAS in three years, but many of those visitors said they would be unlikely to return if the format remained the same.

Today, organizers of the event officially declared the organization to be in a process of strategic reflection regarding its future. This will happen in collaboration with the Malette firm and the Récréation advertising agency. MIAS organizers explain that the focus is on finding ways to “adapt to the realities of the automotive industry, the changing needs of enthusiasts and the constant evolution of event.” The process will include surveying members of the public as well as automakers and dealerships.

The MIAS wants to modernize the experience it offers to enthusiasts and participants, by offering them added value. The steps it is taking now will serve to analyze all aspects of the event to make it the most impressive auto show in Canada, organizers say..

“We are determined to offer an exceptional experience to our visitors by reinventing our offerings. This strategic reflection will allow us to identify growth opportunities and implement innovative elements that meet the expectations of our partners and visitors.” - Luis Pereira, Executive Director of the MIAS

MIAS first vice-president Denis Dessureault added that “We have a clear mandate from our board of directors, and the entire team is focused on the future. MIAS continues to enjoy the support of visitors and exhibitors after 78 editions; we have often acted as pioneers in the field and intend to continue doing so.”

The MIAS’ press release noted that it is “committed to collaborating with industry experts, marketing specialists, and automotive and mobility enthusiasts to establish a new vision and identity for the event. This initiative will include a thorough analysis of brand positioning, the event's name, the visitor experience, and potential partnerships.”

The Hyundai Seven concept at the 2023 Montreal Auto Show Photo: D.Boshouwers

Don't expect too many changes for next year, however; the MIAS plans to unveil the results of the strategic reflection process already underway prior to the 2025 edition.

However, some new features are promised for 2024.

Other shows have been trying to adapt to the new realities, of course. Detroit’s event has been rethought and redesigned, and it is now held in September rather than January. And while the 2022 event may have been smaller in scale, it has already been announced that there will be greater participation by automakers in 2023.

The next Montreal Auto Show, its 79th edition, takes place from January 19 to 28, 2024 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. The MIAS has been organized by the Montreal Automobile Dealers Corporation since 1914.