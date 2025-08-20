Several Movie Cars Going Up for Sale

If you're a fan of movies AND of cars, this is likely to interest you: A Colorado museum dedicated to movie cars is set to auction off more than 60 vehicles from its collection, ahead of its move to a new location.

This is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on a vehicle that may have marked your childhood or your adult life. Most of the items are being offered with no reserve price, which could result in some real bargains.

Cadillac Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters (2016) | Photo: Kraft Auctions

Replica of the Chevrolet Express Van from Dumb and Dumber (1994) | Photo: Kraft Auctions

1974 Ford Gran Torino from Starsky and Hutch (2004) | Photo: Kraft Auctions

Among the big-screen vehicles up for sale, we find the Rubble Racer from The Flintstones movie, a replica of the van used in the movie Dumb and Dumber, the Cadillac Ecto-1 from the 2016 Ghostbusters movie, and the 1974 Ford Gran Torino from the 2004 version of the movie Starsky and Hutch.

Several cars from the Fast and Furious film series will also be part of the auction.

The upcoming auction includes other items besides cars. The museum is selling some 400 artifacts used in movies, such as signs and gas pumps.

Before closing on August 3rd, the museum displayed more than 80 vehicles from a collection that totaled more than 180. The new site will offer visitors a very immersive experience that will give them the impression of being in Hollywood.

The auction starts on Friday. You can consult the list of cars and of other items that will be offered there.

1984 GMC Vandura Van from The A-Team (2010) | Photo: Kraft Auctions

Herbie, from The Love Bug (2005) | Photo: Kraft Auctions