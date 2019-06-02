The verdict came down this morning as the NACTOY (North American Car and Truck of the Year) Vehicle of the Year awards were presented in the industry's three main categories: Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year.

The jury charged with selecting the winning vehicles is made up of 50 automotive journalists from both Canada and the United States. Last fall, we presented you with finalists in each category.

To be nominated, a product must, within the past year, have been completely redesigned, or significantly improved or be completely new. In all three instances, we're talking about something new on the market.

Photo: Chevrolet 2020 Chevrolet Corvette

In the case of the Chevrolet Corvette, it nipped the Toyota Supra and the Hyundai Sonata at the finish line. It was the first victory for a sports car since 2014, the year we saw the renewal of the seventh-generation... Chevrolet Corvette.

The new Corvette is shaping up to be a gamble that is paying off for Chevrolet; for the first time since the model's debut in 1953, it features a mid-engine configuration.

As for the Gladiator, it beat out the Ford Ranger and the Ram HD in a battle of American heavyweights. The last time Jeep took top honours in this category was in 1999 with the Grand Cherokee.

Finally, the Kia Telluride was judged the best utility vehicle of the year. There's no doubt that the battle was close with its cousin, the Hyundai Palisade. The Lincoln Aviator was the other finalist in the category. For Kia, it's time to celebrate as this is the company’s first-ever title with the NACTOY. The Kia Stinger sedan was a finalist in 2018.

Photo: V.Aubé 2020 Kia Telluride 2020

NACTOY awards have been presented since 1994. In 2017, the utility vehicle category was added to the list.