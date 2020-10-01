NACTOY has announced the recipients of its North American Car and Truck of the Year awards for 2021 in the Car, SUV and Truck categories. Previously, these were handed out during the Detroit Auto Show in January, but that show, now on hiatus and in any case moved to summer, is no longer an option. Instead, NACTOY put on a virtual presentation that coincided with day one of the CES (Consumer Electronics Show), itself also taking place virtually this year.

Here then are the 2021 winners.

Car of the Year for 2021 is the 2021 Hyundai Elantra, while the big winner in the SUV of the Year sweepstakes is the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Truck of the Year honours went to the 2021 Ford F-150, giving Ford big-time bragging rights with two wins out of three.

Photo: Hyundai 2021 Hyundai Elantra

Last year’s winners were the Chevrolet Corvette, Kia Telluride and Jeep Gladiator.

The finalists duking it out for the 2021 NACTOY awards were the following:

Car of the Year: Hyundai Elantra, Genesis G80 and Nissan Sentra

SUV of the Year: Ford Mustang Mach-E, Genesis GV80 and Land Rover Defender

Truck of the Year: Ford F-150, Jeep Gladiator Mojave and Ram 1500 TRX

