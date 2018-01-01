Over the past few months, we've seen Ford conjure up some old familiar names for new models or variants. And they’re not the only automaker to do it. Is this just a fad, or something longer-lasting? Whatever the case, it’s fun and it allows people to discover or rediscover a part of automotive history.

At Ford, the big names that are getting new life are the Bronco and Maverick; we’ve also seen Lightning strike a second time as the name for the all-electric version of the F-150 pickup that’s coming to dealers near you in the next year or two. It appears the company may go to the well again.

“I think we have the unique asset of having nameplates from the past that we can tap into to emotionalize our product and to tell stories no other brand can tell. There is opportunity with nameplates that you can really refresh and execute in the right way to distinguish yourself from others.” - Murat Gueler, Ford of Europe Design Chief, to Autocar

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Ford Nameplate of the Ford Galaxie 500

Unfortunately, the designer didn't name any other former Ford names that might return. However, he may have hinted at another name in the works when he said that there was “an opportunity for Ford to distinguish itself from the bombardment of electrification that's coming.” Might a future electric vehicle take on an old, familiar name?

Which one, then? Good question. Ford's catalogue is full of interesting possibilities. We wouldn’t mind a revived Thunderbird or Galaxie, for example. These nomenclatures would fit very well with all-electric models.

And what about seeing a Ford model named Nucleon or Synergy? Concepts have used them in the past. And why not Pinto? OK, maybe not...

We'll have to wait and see, but it's always interesting to see a name resurrected from the past, and with the transition to electrification, there's a great opportunity to revive some of these names.