Neel Jani chooses A1GP

Swiss driver and Red Bull protégé, Neel Jani, has decided to pursue his work in the A1Grand Prix series instead of returning to the Champ Car series this year.
 

One of the favourites to win the A1GP title, the 24-year-old Team Switzerland driver would rather concentrate on that than race in America this summer.

Jani was quoted as saying that Champ Car has a very uncertain future and that he did not even receive an offer from any of the teams, noticeably PKV Racing with which he was racing last year under the Red Bull colours.

In his first ever season in Champ Car, Jani finished 9th in the standings with three podiums. The Swiss is hoping to line up some tests in Formula 1 this summer and is chasing a race drive for 2009.
photo:LAT Abbott - Champ Car

