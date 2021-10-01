Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Porsche Confirms New Electric Crossover SUV Is Coming

We know Porsche is planning to launch a first electric SUV in the near-future, but it always stood to reason the company wouldn't stop at the Macan electric SUV. Porsche boss Oliver Blume has now confirmed the company's plans for a new all-electric SUV, this time sitting above the Cayenne in the lineup.

Blume even described the model as a very sporty interpretation of a utility vehicle, which gives us a bit of an idea of what to expect. Porsche is obviously hoping to repeat the success of its Taycan sedan, which has been selling at a faster rate than the firm originally hoped, to the point where it outsells the automaker’s iconic 911 sports car.

“We are targeting the higher margin segments in particular and aim to tap into new sales opportunities,” Blume added via a statement.

The model, codenamed K1, will be built at Porsche's plant in Leipzig, Germany, starting in the middle of the decade. It will incorporate technologies introduced with the Mission R concept shown at the Munich Motor Show last year.

For the record, in addition to a new high-performance battery, that concept featured a 920-volt electrical system, which means even shorter recharging times. The upcoming SUV will also get a direct oil cooling system for the electric motor, another advance taken from the Mission R concept.

The success of the Taycan showed that customers were willing to spend more money on electric cars, said Oliver Blume. And, from a model that will sit above the Cayenne, we can expect something expensive.

Interestingly, Automotive News, citing a story by Bloomberg, mentions that last November, dealers had spoken of a possible larger SUV with three rows of seats. Porsche did not comment at the time, but it’s a decent bet that this promised new electric crossover is that model.

Porsche wants 80 percent of its global sales to be all-electric by 2030. To help it get there, the Macan electric SUV should arrive on the market in 2024.

Porsche Cayenne
Photo: D.Heyman
Porsche Cayenne

