Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Designed to Make Off-Roaders’ Lives Easier

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

If there's one automotive component that has evolved relatively slowly in recent decades, it's the windshield wiper. Yes, contemporary wipers are more efficient than the measly units fitted on vehicles in the 1950s and 1960s, but many of them still work inefficiently when the conditions get nasty.

We’ve all been stuck with a windshield that's not always completely clean, especially in winter.

Jeep may have a solution. This isn't the first time we've been promised better wiper technology, but the video shared by the company showing it in action makes a convincing argument for the new performance wiper.

The new model’s blades incorporate washer fluid jets within them. So far, nothing new - that technology has been around for decades. The difference this time us that there are 12 openings for the wiper fluid. According to Jeep, the 12 laser-cut openings ensure the windshield can be cleaned in a single pass. The new wiper blades are available as part of the Jeep Performance Accessory Package for Wrangler or Gladiator models (2018 and up for Wrangler).

Consultez les véhicules à vendre disponibles près de chez vous

The new wiper blades at work and play
Photo: Jeep
The new wiper blades at work and play

It's easy to imagine how useful they'll be for those who like to point their Jeep off the beaten path on occasion, not to mention in winter when slush can be a daunting foe for any motorist.

The installation of these wipers requires the deactivation of the windshield washer nozzles. According to Jeep, these units use less washer fluid than if the washer fluid was sprayed directly on the window.

There is a small caveat to this, as it is clear that a significant amount of fluid is used when the 24 jets go into action. With the present system, with some vehicles, it’s possible to spray a small amount at a time onto the windshield. However, if you have to do it repeatedly to get a result, then maybe the new Jeep wipers actually use less fluid.

You'll have to test them to find out. Still, if it provides better visibility…

You May Also Like

NHTSA Opens Three Investigations Affecting 1.65M Stellantis Vehicles

NHTSA Opens Three Investigations Affecting 1.65M Stellant...

NHTSA is launching three investigations involving 1.65 million Stellantis Group vehicles. The action was necessitated by several complaints received about va...

Dodge and Jeep Will Recall 270,000 Vehicles over Rollaway Risk

Dodge and Jeep Will Recall 270,000 Vehicles over Rollaway...

Dodge and Jeep are recalling more than 270,000 vehicles - including nearly 20,000 in Canada - due to a problem with the shifter and the braking system. Essen...

Jeep Previews its First All-Electric SUV, Coming Next Year

Jeep Previews its First All-Electric SUV, Coming Next Year

Jeep has just released the first images of its first all-electric SUV. The yet-to-be-named model, expected in early 2023, serves as the next, biggest step in...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota C-HR
Once Again, Covid-19 Forces Toyota Production...
Article
An Instagram Account Pays Tribute to the Cars...
Article
The 2023 Honda Pilot
Honda Previews the New 2023 Pilot and Especia...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Long-Term Review, Part 1
2022 Subaru Outback Wildernes...
Video
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-Electric Luxury Show Car in Full
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-E...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 