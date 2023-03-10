Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Next Electric Mini Cooper Should Offer a Lot More Range

The 400 km being advanced would be a big improvement over the current model's 190 km. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2024 Mini electric - Front
Photo: Mini
2024 Mini electric - Front

•    The next electric Mini is expected to offer about 400 km of range.

•    The next-gen Mini Cooper is expected in the spring of 2024, possibly as a 2025 model.

•    Gasoline versions will be sold alongside the battery-powered variant.

The next generation of the Mini Cooper is expected in 2024; the model is currently being tested and additional bits of information about it are starting to filter out. 

We do know that, like with the current version, the next generation will be produced with gasoline engines as well as in all-electric configuration. 

While details about the gasoline versions remain under wraps for the moment, information about the electric version is starting to come out. British outlet Autocar has shared some details, and those should make fans of the model happy. 

2024 Mini electric - Profile
Photo: Mini
2024 Mini electric - Profile

Indeed, Mini boss Stefanie Wurst said that the designers have brought the car “back to its roots”. The Mini is not expected to be longer, but it will be wider than the model it replaces and its wheelbase will be longer. This means that the wheels will be even more at the ends of the car, which should result in improved handling. 

Manufactured in China in a joint venture with Great Wall Motors, the electric Cooper coupe will be available with either a 40- or 54-kWh lithium-ion battery. These figures are for the global market versions. No details have been released about the North American variant, but generally, the higher capacity battery is the one we get when it comes to European models. If this is the case, we can expect a range of about 400 km. The base model will offer 181 hp, with the more powerful Cooper SE delivering 215. 

2024 Mini electric - Three-quarters rear
Photo: Mini
2024 Mini electric - Three-quarters rear

The current Cooper SE delivers 181 hp and a range of nearly 200 km using a 32.6 kWh battery.

The gasoline-powered Mini Cooper, which will still be made in England, has not been detailed. Autocar has learned, however, that there's a good chance the model will only be offered with an automatic transmission. 

We'll know more about the next Cooper in the coming months. The model will be introduced after the unveiling of the Countryman SUV (already a third generation) later this year.

2024 Mini electric - Rear
Photo: Mini
2024 Mini electric - Rear
2024 Mini electric - Profile
Photo: Mini
2024 Mini electric - Profile
2024 Mini electric - Three-quarters front
Photo: Mini
2024 Mini electric - Three-quarters front

