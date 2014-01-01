Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The Next Ford Mustang Scheduled for 2022

A job posting that appeared on the LinkedIn website has revealed Ford’s plans for the next generation of its Ford Mustang.

The posting, for those who are wondering, is for an engineer. In it, Ford says it’s looking for an engineer responsible for various elements related to aerodynamics and wind/road noise to work at its plant in Flat Rock, Michigan. But the posting also identifies the model the engineer is to work on, as part of the team charged with giving it a final approval. And that is the 2023 Mustang S650.

As reported back in August 2018 by Automotive News, while the next Mustang was originally scheduled to be introduced later this year, Ford CEO Jim Hackett delayed the model's launch for a year. Now it looks like we'll have to wait even longer for the unveiling of the seventh-generation pony car.

The new schedule is not a big surprise given the fact that the career of the current version is not over. Many believe a Mach 1 version is planned for the 2021 model year, which actually means that it will be unveiled in the next few months. In addition, Ford announced nearly two years ago that a hybrid Mustang was coming for 2020.

The current-generation Mustang was launched in September 2014 as a 2015 model. Even though demand in 2019 was down 4.4% from the previous year, the car still managed to eclipse its direct rivals, the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro. Ford sold 72,489 Mustangs last year, making it the best-selling sports car in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year.

You May Also Like

Next Mustang Shelby GT500 could run on 720 horses

Next Mustang Shelby GT500 could run on 720 horses

Secretly obtained documents indicate that the upcoming new version of the Mustang Shelby GT500 will get 720 hp at its disposal. There’s no confirmation of th...

Mustang Hybrid One of 13 Electric Models Planned by Ford by 2021

Mustang Hybrid One of 13 Electric Models Planned by Ford ...

Ford had confirmed a year ago that it would be producing a hybrid version of its iconic Mustang; now it is indicating that an electrified Mustang is on track...

Ford Revives Mustang Cobra Jet for 50th Anniversary

Ford Revives Mustang Cobra Jet for 50th Anniversary

50 years after the debut of the Mustang Cobra Jet, a race-inspired performance version of the classic model, Ford is reviving the name and producing 68 units...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Kia Sorento
The 2021 Kia Sorento Will Now Debut in Geneva...
Article
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future E...
Article
Coronavirus Forces Hyundai to Slow Down Produ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
Top 10: Super Bowl LIV’s Car Ads, From Best to Worst
Top 10: Super Bowl LIV’s Car ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 