The Next Ford Mustang Scheduled for 2022

A job posting that appeared on the LinkedIn website has revealed Ford’s plans for the next generation of its Ford Mustang.

The posting, for those who are wondering, is for an engineer. In it, Ford says it’s looking for an engineer responsible for various elements related to aerodynamics and wind/road noise to work at its plant in Flat Rock, Michigan. But the posting also identifies the model the engineer is to work on, as part of the team charged with giving it a final approval. And that is the 2023 Mustang S650.

As reported back in August 2018 by Automotive News, while the next Mustang was originally scheduled to be introduced later this year, Ford CEO Jim Hackett delayed the model's launch for a year. Now it looks like we'll have to wait even longer for the unveiling of the seventh-generation pony car.

The new schedule is not a big surprise given the fact that the career of the current version is not over. Many believe a Mach 1 version is planned for the 2021 model year, which actually means that it will be unveiled in the next few months. In addition, Ford announced nearly two years ago that a hybrid Mustang was coming for 2020.

The current-generation Mustang was launched in September 2014 as a 2015 model. Even though demand in 2019 was down 4.4% from the previous year, the car still managed to eclipse its direct rivals, the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro. Ford sold 72,489 Mustangs last year, making it the best-selling sports car in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year.