• The NHTSA is moving towards forcing a recall of 51 million defective airbags used by a number of major automakers.

When it comes to airbags and recalls, one name comes to mind: Takata. The company's airbag horror story has been making headlines for years, with several fatalities and innumerable recalls resulting from its defective units.

Two other companies suspected of offering defective airbags to several automakers are now under the microscope with safety regulators.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, has identified ARC Automotive and the former Delphi Automotive Systems LLC as the two companies whose airbags are being found to be defective.

The NHTSA is pushing for a recall of 51 million airbag inflators, which it says could explode in the event of an accident, causing a serious additional safety risk for occupants. The agency reached that conclusion after a period of consultation and despite pushback from the industry.

ARC representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has refused to conduct a widespread recall, even though regulators recommended in May 2023 that it do so, reports Autoblog.

The NHTSA says it’s giving the parties involved a further 30 days to respond to its request. The affected airbags were used by at least a dozen manufacturers, including GM (General Motors), Stellantis, Volkswagen and Hyundai.

GM recalled nearly a million vehicles from 2014 to 2017 equipped with ARC inflators this past May.

The NHTSA identified at least nine cases of rupturing airbags, situations that led to injuries, as well as two deaths, between 2009 and March last year.

Delphi Automotive, which no longer exists as an independent company, sold its airbag business to a unit of Swedish firm Autoliv Inc. in 2009. NHTSA stated that it “has not verified which entity has legal responsibility” for Delphi's airbags.

In the case of Takata cushions, 100 million defective units were recalled, the largest (and multiple) recall campaign in history.

And since safety is at stake, there’s a clear need to act quickly. Some vehicles fitted with Takata airbags are still on the road, endangering the lives of their occupants.