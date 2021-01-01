Nissan has not yet officially presented the production version of its next Z, but images are circulating online this week, and they reveal that the final product stays fairly faithful to the concept presented by the automaker last summer, though there are some discernible differences.

The car, widely presumed to be getting the name 400Z, was spotted at Nissan's Tochigi plant, according to the 400ZClub website, which monitors everything related to the Japanese automaker’s sports car. One set of images shows the car sporting a dark gray metallic finish reminiscent of the 350Z and 370Z. Another is silver, a hue seen since the model's debut in the 240Z era.

Photo: 400zclub.com The new Nissan 400Z, hood, front grille

One of the biggest differences between the concept and the production model is the front grille. On the former, the upper grille was finished in black, making the front opening look much larger than it was. Now Nissan seems to have settled on chrome, which reduces that effect. On the grey car, the roof matches the rest of the body, while on the silver version, it's in black, as on the concept.

The back end remains remarkably true to the prototype with lights inspired by the 300ZX from its 1990-1996 period. The two exhaust tips from the concept are visible in the rear diffuser. On both models, the presence of a small spoiler contrasts with the concept's sleek and clean-looking lid.

Photo: 400zclub.com The new Nissan 400Z, rear

The rear logo is... absent. In fact, the emblems are covered with tape, including the ones on the C-pillars that are designed to accentuate the model’s retro look.

Inside, the concept’s basic approach has been retained. The stitching is a bit more discreet, but the more-modern dashboard and centre console Nissan showed earlier are present. We also note the presence of the steering wheel on the left, as we will find on our market. Visible is the gearshift lever of an automatic transmission version, but rest assured, Nissan will also offer a manual transmission with this model.

Photo: 400zclub.com The new Nissan 400Z, interior

No image of what's under the hood was shared, but the 400 hp twin-turbo V6 engine of the Infiniti Red Sport is still expected to be Nissan’s weapon of choice for the next Z.

Stay tuned for the official reveal, coming soon.

Photo: 400zclub.com La nouvelle Nissan 400Z, rear section