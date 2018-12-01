Nissan Showcases Ariya Single Seater Concept

In a clever move designed to draw attention to the capabilities of the new Ariya SUV’s all-electric powertrain, Nissan has taken that powertrain and stuck it in a sleek racing chassis. Meet the Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept.

Nissan presented the supercar concept at its Futures Event this week, during which it outlined its Nissan Ambition 2030 long-term plan for electrification. Explained Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan senior vice president for global design:

“We are now drawing inspiration from the Japanese words shun, meaning to run fast and effortlessly, and sho, meaning to soar with power and grace. The Ariya Single Seater Concept is the perfect expression of this new language. Leveraging the Ariya’s EV powertrain in a motorsports-inspired package allowed our international team to capture this new sense of speed, technology and artistry.” - Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan senior vice president for global design

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Nissan Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept

For all its out-there race-track look, the concept does actually carry some design elements of the real Ariya and other new Nissan design traits, such as the V motion aspect on the front grille and cuts to the flanks’ surfaces, which are of sleek carbon-fibre. And as mentioned, the powertrain running the thing is taken straight from the Ariya electric SUV.

Nissan says the inspiration for the conception of the Ariya Single Seater Concept came from participating in the Formula E series for all-electric racing vehicles. Its intent, other than showcasing the performance chops of the Ariya SUV’s powertrain, is to create design elements and signatures that may show up on future performance EVs created by the brand.

Wish we could say this concept will see the light of day for real, but that’s not very likely.

Photo: Nissan Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept