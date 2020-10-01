Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Nissan Cutting 12,500 Jobs Globally After Disastrous Q2 Results

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Following a dismal second-quarter performance that basically saw its profits wiped out, Japanese automaker Nissan announced today that it us cutting some 12,500 jobs worldwide.

Japan’s number-two auto company has been hit by the twin scourges of weak sales and rising costs, this in the wake of the scandal surrounding the ouster and legal troubles of former chairman Carlos Ghosn, and the well-reported problems Nissan is experiencing with its alliance partner Renault.

Most of the job cuts will affect positions outside of Japan, and they will take effect by 2022. Nissan is in the process reducing production capacity globally – and the size of its vehicle lineup - by around 10% in that time period.

Photo: D.Boshouwers

Damaged brand
How bad was the company’s 2019 Q2 performance? Profits fell by a staggering 98.5%, with North America the market that is most dragging the company down. We’d reported a few months ago that the company was reversing a long-standing practice on our continent of driving sales with deep discounts, and it appears those discounts have hurt the company’s bottom line significantly – in part because they created a perception of Nissan as a bargain-basement brand.

Overall sales for the auto manufacturer were down by 6% globally in the second quarter of 2019.

In the midst of all this, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa has hinted that he may step down within a year and that the company could make substantial changes at the leadership level.

“You can expect that things will move, that we will not require a full year to make changes in the leadership.”

- Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa

Of course, Nissan’s plan to reduce its product offering by 10% by 2022 means that speculation will start immediately regarding which models might be on the chopping block. With North American being a particular problem area for the brand, we can expect to see changes to what local Nissan dealers offer American and Canadian consumers in the next three years.

Stay tuned.

You May Also Like

Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

Top 10 Midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 (Based on Sales)

What are the top 10 midsize SUVs in Canada in 2020-2021 in terms of sales performance? Using pre-pandemic 2019 sales figures, Auto123 has a countdown for you...

Top 10: The 10 New Cars Owners Most Get Rid of Within One Year

Top 10: The 10 New Cars Owners Most Get Rid of Within One...

Auto123.com takes a look at the list of 10 new cars most often resold within the first year of ownership in the U.S., according to iSeeCars.com website. When...

Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi CEOs Forming New Board to Run Alliance

Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi CEOs Forming New Board to Run...

The chief executives of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi met in Yokohama, Japan this week to discuss the way forward for the alliance between the three automot...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2021 Ford Explorer Timberline
The Ford Explorer Timberline Edition: For Tho...
Article
Kia Carnival 2022
2022 Kia Carnival Review: Not Your Parents’ M...
Review
Chrysler Pacifica
The 24 Best Family Vehicles in 2021, Accordin...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 