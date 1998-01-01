They might be big, but full-size SUVs don’t generally take up a lot of space in the automotive media; in the case of Nissan’s Armada, let’s say it’s even more discrete as a rule. The really big SUVs don’t actually sell all that much, plus the Armada itself is a seriously aging model.

And when there is Armada-related news, it’s often related to what's being produced in other markets with the base model, the Nissan Patrol.

In fact, the version of the SUV that North America currently has, refreshed here for 2017, is really a mild evolution of a model that has been sold since 2010 elsewhere in the world.

Still, the SUV does what it's supposed to do, offering room to spare, impressive towing capabilities and an enviable reliability record.

Fans will be happy to learn, however, that Nissan is said to be working on giving the Armada some important changes. Australian website CarSales reports that the next Patrol will very likely see its 5.6L V8 engine, the same that powers our Armada, swapped out for a turbocharged V6 that would produce both more power and torque, while being much more efficient at the pump.

Let's face it, Nissan's 5.6L V8 is a glutton, with official fuel consumption ratings for the model of 17.5L/100 km city and 12.9L/100 km highway.

Photo: Nissan Nissan Armada 2022, profil

To add weight to the rumour, Automotive News, citing dealer sources, reports that a new generation of Armada should arrive at the end of 2023 with a twin-turbo V6 instead of the old V8.

This would make sense, especially since Toyota's next-generation Sequoia SUV (the Armada's direct rival) will also switch to a 6-cylinder turbocharged engine. Ford is already doing this with its Expedition model.

As for the precise engine earmarked for the next Armada, time will tell. Nissan already has a twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 in its arsenal, which currently powers the Infiniti Q60 and will be used in the sporty Z. We'll have to see if another mill will be created or if one is already in the works. Reports earlier this week indicated it that Nissan might stop developing new gasoline-powered engines, but there would be a few exceptions for certain vehicles intended for specific markets.

And considering the importance of the Patrol around the world, anything is possible. But for now, let’s just make a note that anew Armada SUV is on the way sometime around 2023-2024.