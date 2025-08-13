For the 2026 model-year, Nissan is introducing a major new addition to its full-size SUV lineup with the first-ever NISMO version of the Armada. This performance-focused trim joins the SL, Platinum, PRO-4X, and Platinum Reserve models.

The 2026 lineup will go on sale this fall in Canada, with a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) starting at $85,498. That represents a small increase of $500 over the previous year.

| Photo: Nissan

2026 Nissan Armada – What's new?

The big Armada was overhauled for 2025 so returns relatively unchanged for the new model-year. The most significant addition to the lineup is the NISMO model, which positions the Armada in the performance SUV segment.

Its first distinguishing trait is the increased power, as it becomes the most powerful Armada ever produced with 460 hp, an increase of 35 compared to other versions (when premium gas is used). That output complemented by more direct handling and a more pronounced exhaust note.

| Photo: Nissan

Visually, the NISMO version asserts its character with its own unique aesthetic elements, notably front and rear fascia, grille, side steps and a rear spoiler. To complete its sporty appearance, a unique paint option, Stealth Gray, is offered exclusively on this model.

A wide-ranging lineup

Besides the new NISMO, the 2026 Armada lineup retains the familiar versions with distinct purposes, carried over from the 2025 model.

For off-road driving enthusiasts, the PRO-4X version is equipped with all-terrain tires, a specific front bumper that increases the approach angle, metal underbody skid plates, electronic locking differential and an adaptive electronic air suspension. Fender flares, 20-inch PRO-4X wheels, and several Lava Red colour accents complete its look.

| Photo: Nissan

Technology and capabilities

All 2026 Armada models are equipped with three rows of seats and a maximum towing capacity of up to 8,500 lb. The Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite is also standard.

Standard technology equipment includes the Invisible Hood View, Front Wide View and Intelligent 3D Around View Monitor camera systems. A premium 12-speaker Klipsch audio system is also included as standard on all models. The ProPILOT Assist 2.1 system, which allows for hands-free highway driving, is available as an option.

2026 Nissan Armada pricing in Canada

Here is the list of manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) for the Canadian market:

• 2026 Armada SL - $85,498

• 2026 Armada Platinum – $94,498

• 2026 Armada PRO-4X - $95,498

• 2026 Armada NISMO – $103,498

• 2026 Armada Platinum Reserve - $105,598

• 2026 Armada Platinum Reserve (Captain's Chairs) - $106,598

