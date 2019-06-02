Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Canadian Pricing, Details for 2020 Kicks

Nissan Canada has revealed pricing for the 2020 Kicks SUV. The model enters its third year on the market with still three flavours available to consumer: S, SV and SR. Each comes with a front-wheel-drive configuration.

Starting pricing for those three trims has been set thusly: $19,298 (S), $21,998 (SV) and $23,998 (SR). Respectively, these represent increases of $1,000, $770 and $600 over last year. To those totals, of course, add close to $2,000 for transport and prep, A/C tax ,etc.

Then model is essentially the same in 2019, though worth noting is the addition of the Safety Shield 360 suite of safety features as standard on each version. That includes intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear intelligent emergency braking, lane departure warning, radar- based blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert and high beam assist.

Photo: Nissan

Nissan has also added side airbags to the rear seats in every version of the 2020 Kicks. In addition, with the SV and SR trims buyers get intelligent driver alertness as well as rear door alert.

The mechanics
Under the hood, the new Kicks is same as the old Kicks, in that it’s still powered by a 1.6K 4-cylinder engine good for 122 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque working in conjunction with a CVT (continuously variable transmission). While this unit is stingy in terms of offering driving pleasure, it does in return deliver excellent fuel economy: consumption figures are 7.7L/100 km (city) and 6.6L/100 km (highway), for a combined 7.2L/100 km.

The 2020 versions of the model are on sale now at Nissan dealerships in Canada.

Photo: Nissan
Photo: Nissan
Photos:Nissan
2020 Nissan Kicks pictures
