Nissan Canada Shows Off All-Electric Ariya and New Z

Toronto, ON – Nissan Canada put on a little show-and-tell this week, with the start attractions the new Z and the all-electric Ariya SUV, and we were there for the festivities. Even the location was significant for the automaker: the Nissan Studio located in the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in North York, just off Highway 401.

The purpose of the exercise was thus two-fold: to show off to Canadian media the Z sports car, completely renewed for the 2023 model-year, and present the brand's next all-electric vehicle, the 2023 Ariya SUV. Both products made their public debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November, but without a big in-the-flesh presentation due to the pandemic.

The novel coronavirus also put a stop to the planned unveiling of the Ariya at the Montreal Auto Show at the end of January, which was of course cancelled. Yesterday was the makeup event.

We’ve delved into the full technical details of the two models here before, so we won’t repeat ourselves other than to remind you of some of the main points. But we can also share with you the impressions we gathered during the few minutes we were allowed with the models in the Nissan Studio in the Queen City.

By the way, buyers can reserve either – or both! - models starting today. Deliveries are expected to get underway over the next few months.

The Z

No question, the vehicle that most symbolizes the brand's future is the Ariya electric SUV; but it's the Z that has drawn the most attention from many folks, especially driving fans. The Z, which represents the company's past as well as its present, is back with a new look for the first time in almost 15 years.

Its style respects the heritage of the model. The big change, besides the new chassis, is the addition of the 400-hp, 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6 engine that we first saw in Infiniti models a few years ago. It can be paired with a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Nissan Canada has not announced pricing, but we're promised that the Z will remain “affordable” for those looking for a high-performance sports car. “It's part of the brand's heritage,” said Scott Pak, Senior Manager, Product Planning, Nissan Canada, during the presentation.

Regarding its availability, we tried to get more out of Steve Milette, president of Nissan Canada. Because just last week, recall, there were reports that each brand dealer would receive exactly one unit of the new Z. That called for some clarification, if at all possible.

And so we learned that, yes, distribution will be more limited at first for the launch edition. However, after that, “those who want a Z will have no problem getting one. We expect to sell a lot of them,” Milette told us.

Photo: D.Rufiange Screen in the Nissan Z

Photo: D.Rufiange Nissan Z, gauges on top of dashboard

The few moments we were able to spend inside the Z did confirm the interior has been properly updated. It still has some classic touches, like the three round dials mounted on top of the dashboard. The seats, although they offer some power adjustments, also rely on manual adjustments. We'll have to see how they perform over long distances, because the bucket seats of the previous-generation model were really one of its few weaknesses.

There are also a number of controls and switches that are clearly taken from other models in the lineup. This is unavoidable if the company hopes to keep development costs from skyrocketing and keep the model as affordable as possible.

The real measure of the model, however, will be taken on the road. We can't wait to put this beast to the test.

Ariya

As mentioned, the Ariya was to have taken its first public steps earlier than this, but several factors including but not limited to the pandemic have forced delays. Its debut this year comes not a moment too soon, what with similar products having just debuted or about to launch.

The model presented to us in Toronto came from Japan, as evidenced by its right-side steering wheel. Also specific to that market are the two shark wings on the roof, which relate to the amount of electronic gizmos offered inside. The model also carries two charging ports, one on each front side; our North American Ariya will feature only one.

Otherwise, though, what we saw in terms of the styling and proportions of the EV will be what we get when it does arrive on our market.

There will be six versions offered in all. Some will be front-wheel drive, others all-wheel drive, and two battery sizes will be available (63 and 87 kWh), each offering different capacities. The maximal range available will be 482 km, while in terms of power, some models will offer up to 369 hp.

Note that the front-wheel drive models will be the first to arrive in the fall, followed by all-wheel drive models before the end of the year. As with the Z, we still await Canadian pricing.

On board, we discovered by all appearances a very modern and attractive environment, and dotted with some interesting touches, such as the integration of touch controls to the horizontal strip where we find the wood accents. The presence of a flat floor in the front, without any awkward console, is reminiscent of some cars of yesteryear and translates into an uncommonly lounge-y feel.

In the back, though, we expected to find a little more space. It's decent for the legs, but the roof's sloping shape will make it difficult for taller people to fit in.

Finally, as with the Z, the full measure of the Ariya will be taken once it’s taken out on the road. And we look forward to that, if only because this is clearly a very important vehicle for the brand. It will also give us an idea of what's to come for the rest of the Nissan lineup, in terms of new technologies, for instance the e4orce all-wheel drive system.

Nissan has high expectations for the Ariya. Steve Milette predicts strong sales across the country, though they will certainly be stronger where incentives are available (currently PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec and British Columbia).

In that regard, we did hear at the event, from another source, that a new program in Ontario may be implemented soon. Pricing-level requirements may also be revised in different provinces as well as at the federal level, so stay tuned – we will undoubtedly have more to report on that front in the coming weeks.

Here are the details regarding the 2023 Ariya lineup available to Canadian consumers: