Summer is just around the corner, and when it hits the market will be getting the next-generation Nissan Pathfinder. The model, which was last redesigned for 2013, was in dire need of an update.

Of course, we can't wait to get behind the wheel to make an honest appraisal of it, but until then, as is customary, Nissan is happy to feed us with details, teasers and actual information about what to expect. Given the Pathfinder's mission as a people mover slash adventurer, Nissan this week shared more of that information, specifically to do with its living space and storage and cargo capacities.

For current Pathfinder owners who might be interested in the new model, or for anyone else thinking of switching to a new model in this category, read on.

Photo: Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, interior

Interior volume

Despite very similar exterior dimensions, Nissan has found a way to grow interior space in comparison with the outgoing model. For 2022, volume increases from 154 cu ft (4361 litres) to 164.6 cu ft (4661 litres), which translates into more space for occupants as well as for gear.

This feat was achieved by widening the rear track and the overall width of the vehicle. The passageway was also enlarged at the height of the rear wheels.

"We closely analyzed every angle to make this vehicle as versatile as possible, while also delivering on rugged capability. Our goal was to turn Pathfinder into a multi-tool on wheels – making this the go-to SUV for hard-working, adventurous families." - Jared Haslam, vice president, Product and Services Planning, Nissan U.S. and Canada

With the additional interior volume, the 2022 Pathfinder now offers easier access not only to cargo, but also to occupants. It offers room for eight occupants if needed. To that end, three extra seats can be added to the second row, two to the third. This is a first for the model.

Photo: Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, third row bench

Photo: Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, second row captain's chairs

That said, in the second row, it’s possible once again to opt for captain's chairs. Meanwhile, the centre console in that row can be removed without the use of tools. The width between the two seats is up to seven inches, which gives you an idea of the type of object that can be fitted through that area.

Up front, a smaller power gear shifter means the centre console now offers two storage areas - a traditional console and the new pass-through area below. This configuration adds 13.4 litres for storage in the front. The tunnel under the console can accommodate items such as a purse, toolbox or full-size shelf, while the traditional console offers space for smaller items. In total, there is 19.5 litres worth of storage space in this area, almost three times as much as in the previous model.

Photo: Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, first row

Photo: Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, central console

In addition, there’s a new storage shelf above the glove box, perfect for phones, sunglasses or similar sized items. The glove box has a strap to safely store the owner's manual, while also providing additional storage space. The Pathfinder also features 16 cup holders. That’s a lot of cups.

Declared Haslam, “Whether it's loading up at the hardware store, packing up for a family day trip to the trailhead or simply picking up the kids and their friends after practice, the all-new 2022 Pathfinder makes life less complicated and more adventurous”.

Photo: Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, storage space

Photo: Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, tailgate opening

Photo: Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, with seats down

Photo: Nissan 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, second row seat