Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The Interior We Can Expect From the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Summer is just around the corner, and when it hits the market will be getting the next-generation Nissan Pathfinder. The model, which was last redesigned for 2013, was in dire need of an update.

See also: Debut of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder: In the Wake of the Rogue

Of course, we can't wait to get behind the wheel to make an honest appraisal of it, but until then, as is customary, Nissan is happy to feed us with details, teasers and actual information about what to expect. Given the Pathfinder's mission as a people mover slash adventurer, Nissan this week shared more of that information, specifically to do with its living space and storage and cargo capacities.

For current Pathfinder owners who might be interested in the new model, or for anyone else thinking of switching to a new model in this category, read on.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2022 Nissan Pathfinder, interior
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, interior

Interior volume
Despite very similar exterior dimensions, Nissan has found a way to grow interior space in comparison with the outgoing model. For 2022, volume increases from 154 cu ft (4361 litres) to 164.6 cu ft (4661 litres), which translates into more space for occupants as well as for gear.

This feat was achieved by widening the rear track and the overall width of the vehicle. The passageway was also enlarged at the height of the rear wheels.

"We closely analyzed every angle to make this vehicle as versatile as possible, while also delivering on rugged capability. Our goal was to turn Pathfinder into a multi-tool on wheels – making this the go-to SUV for hard-working, adventurous families."

- Jared Haslam, vice president, Product and Services Planning, Nissan U.S. and Canada

With the additional interior volume, the 2022 Pathfinder now offers easier access not only to cargo, but also to occupants. It offers room for eight occupants if needed. To that end, three extra seats can be added to the second row, two to the third. This is a first for the model.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder, third row bench
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, third row bench
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, second row captain's chairs
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, second row captain's chairs

That said, in the second row, it’s possible once again to opt for captain's chairs. Meanwhile, the centre console in that row can be removed without the use of tools. The width between the two seats is up to seven inches, which gives you an idea of the type of object that can be fitted through that area.

Up front, a smaller power gear shifter means the centre console now offers two storage areas - a traditional console and the new pass-through area below. This configuration adds 13.4 litres for storage in the front. The tunnel under the console can accommodate items such as a purse, toolbox or full-size shelf, while the traditional console offers space for smaller items. In total, there is 19.5 litres worth of storage space in this area, almost three times as much as in the previous model.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder, first row
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, first row
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, central console
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, central console

In addition, there’s a new storage shelf above the glove box, perfect for phones, sunglasses or similar sized items. The glove box has a strap to safely store the owner's manual, while also providing additional storage space. The Pathfinder also features 16 cup holders. That’s a lot of cups.

Declared Haslam, “Whether it's loading up at the hardware store, packing up for a family day trip to the trailhead or simply picking up the kids and their friends after practice, the all-new 2022 Pathfinder makes life less complicated and more adventurous”.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder, storage space
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, storage space
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, tailgate opening
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, tailgate opening
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, with seats down
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, with seats down
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, second row seat
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, second row seat
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, seat, set forward
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder, seat, set forward

You May Also Like

VW Details Updates for the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

VW Details Updates for the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen has announced details of the changes coming to the 2022 Tiguan, which involve mainly cosmetic changes and equipment adjustments.

Nissan Lifts a Corner of the Veil Covering the Next-Gen 2022 Pathfinder

Nissan Lifts a Corner of the Veil Covering the Next-Gen 2...

Nissan will unveil the next generation of its Pathfinder next Thursday, but to create a froth of interest it has previewed the revised SUV with a first image...

Here’s a First Look at the Next Toyota Tundra

Here’s a First Look at the Next Toyota Tundra

Toyota has shared a first teaser image delivering a sneak peek at its 2022 Tundra. The pickup, which is completely redesigned for next year, is expected to m...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Mazda6
Mazda Killing Two Models in the U.S. in 2022;...
Article
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Production Will Be Limited for the 2022 Ford ...
Article
2021 Acura TLX Type S
The 2021 Acura TLX Type S Will be Here in June
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 Lightning
Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 ...
Video
Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs an Electrifying Sound
Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs ...
Video
Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 