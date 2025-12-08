Nissan, which has been struggling for several years both in North America and elsewhere, is desperately seeking a flagship product to regain ground. The automaker may have found it with the all-new Nissan NX8, a mid-size electric SUV unveiled earlier than expected following a leak from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

A look at its design and especially its technical specifications suggest it could help bring new vigour to the Japanese brand - if only it were coming to North America. Right now, there’s no sign of that.

Nissan seeking a new lease on life

In the U.S., the brand is struggling to regain momentum. As for the why, there’s consensus that Nissan primarily suffers from a product problem, with the current lineup lacking impactful new releases. But on that front, there’s movement behind the scenes. The automaker is preparing modern and ambitious vehicles. The catch? They’re almost all reserved for China, like this NX8, offered in all-electric (BEV) and extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) versions.

| Photo: Nissan

The N Series: Dongfeng Nissan's asset

The highly active Dongfeng Nissan joint venture in China is racking up successes. The N6 sedan, positioned between the Altima and Maxima, impresses with its 112 miles of electric range (via a 21.1-kWh LFP battery) before its small 1.5L engine kicks in. Its sibling, the fully electric N7 sedan, got off to a blazing start: over 10,000 sales in three weeks. The NX8 is in the same vein.

| Photo: Nissan

NX8 BEV: 800V platform and ultra-fast charging

The fully electric version of the NX8 is based on an 800V architecture, powered by an LFP battery supplied by CATL with 5C charging technology. Simply put, it can theoretically go from near empty to full charge in about 12 minutes. Two power outputs are announced: 215 kW (about 290 hp) and 250 kW (about 335 hp).

NX8 EREV: N6-style range extender

The EREV variant adopts a configuration similar to the N6 with a 1.5L gasoline engine producing 145 hp and an electric motor producing 260 hp. Electric range will be lower than the 180 km announced for the N6 according to the Chinese cycle.

Scheduled arrival, 2026

The Nissan NX8 is set to reach its first customers in April 2026. For now, there is no indication of an arrival in North America, but this type of product — modern, electric, well-positioned — represents exactly what Nissan needs to launch here to reclaim its place among the leaders.

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan

| Photo: Nissan