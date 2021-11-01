Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Two Electric Sedans Coming from Nissan, Infiniti for 2025

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Nissan made an important announcement today regarding electrification. The Japanese automaker confirmed that it is developing two new electric vehicles that it will assemble at its U.S. plant in Canton, Mississippi, starting in 2025.

One of the models will carry the Nissan badge, while the other will fly the Infiniti colours. And, surprise, we're not talking about SUVs this time, but sedans.

In the company’s rather long video making the announcement, it is possible to see (somewhere after the 25-minute mark) a sequence in which the two future EVs are previewed, but really just teased. Still, the silhouette of each is clearly visible. We could well be looking at evolutions of concepts already presented in 2019, namely the IMS from Nissan and Inspiration from Infiniti.

The precise role in the range destined for the two new EVs remains to be seen, but it's tempting to guess they will take the place of existing models within each brand’s lineup, for instance Nissan’s Maxima and Infiniti’s Q50. There could also be a reincarnation of sorts of the Q70, Infiniti’s luxury sedan that was killed off a few years ago.

Infiniti future electric sedan, fig. 1
Photo: Infiniti
Infiniti future electric sedan, fig. 1

As part of today's announcements, the automaker also confirmed it will invest $500 million to transform the Canton plant to produce the new electric models. The money will retrain and upgrade nearly 2,000 jobs, and the overarching goal is to transform the plan into a manufacturing and technology centre for electric vehicles.

This is the latest installment of the Nissan 2030 plan, which includes numerous investments over the next five years in the United States. In all, Nissan plans to have 23 electrified models in the lineups of the two brands by 2030, 15 of which will be fully electric.

“Today’s announcement is the first of several new investments that will drive the EV revolution in the United States. Nissan is making a strong investment in Canton’s future, bringing the latest technology, training and process to create a truly best-in-class EV manufacturing team.”

- Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Corporation

2025 is still a long way off and much can change in the interim, of course. However, as early as next year, perhaps even towards the end of this year, we’re likely to see updated versions of the aforementioned concepts showing up at this or that auto show. Another way to tease and inflate interest in the models to come.

Nissan future electric sedan, fig. 1
Photo: Nissan
Nissan future electric sedan, fig. 1
Infiniti future electric sedan, fig. 2
Photo: Infiniti
Infiniti future electric sedan, fig. 2
Nissan future electric sedan, fig. 2
Photo: Nissan
Nissan future electric sedan, fig. 2
Infiniti future electric sedan, fig. 3
Photo: Infiniti
Infiniti future electric sedan, fig. 3
Infiniti future electric sedan, fig. 4
Photo: Infiniti
Infiniti future electric sedan, fig. 4

You May Also Like

BMW Shows Off Electric 7 Series Sedan in Testing

BMW Shows Off Electric 7 Series Sedan in Testing

BMW has shown images of its upcoming i7 electric sedan being tested in camouflaged form in northern Sweden. The next generation of the 7 Series car will be i...

Infiniti Announces 2030 Electrification Plan and Shows Off a Concept

Infiniti Announces 2030 Electrification Plan and Shows Of...

Infiniti just shared a video that tells us a little bit more about its electrification plans. The company wants to offer several electric models by 2030, but...

Polestar Precept Concept Becomes 5 EV, With Production to Start in 2024

Polestar Precept Concept Becomes 5 EV, With Production to...

Polestar has confirmed that the Precept Concept, so well received last year, will get a 2024 launch as the 5 EV. Auto123 has a first image and what details a...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
NYC Cameras Record Car Noise Levels, Tickets ...
Article
Could the Volkswagen Beetle Make an All-Elect...
Article
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge
Volvo Will Sell Gas-Powered and All-Electric ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Ford Bronco Made of Snow Is on Display Outside the Buffalo Auto Show
A Ford Bronco Made of Snow Is...
Video
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo-Dog Get Some Love from the EV6
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo...
Video
Flying Car Certified for Use in Slovakia
Flying Car Certified for Use ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 