2023 Nissan Lineup in Canada: Models and Changes

For 2023, electrification is taking centre stage at Nissan with the launch of the long-awaited Ariya battery-electric crossover. With a claimed range of up to 482 km and room to comfortably fit five, the Ariya will spearhead the “charge” to full electrification for Nissan, started all those years ago with the LEAF hatchback.

Of course, Nissan’s lineup is still made up mainly of internal-combustion engines, so here’s what things are looking like for the 2023 model-year.

THE CARS

Nissan Versa

For 2023, Nissan has taken a surgical scalpel to the Versa, giving it a restyled front grille, restyled headlights, new 17-inch alloy wheels and Grey Sky Pearl paint colour for the SR trim.

There are three trims in total: S, SV and SR. Base features include a 7-inch touchscreen display 4 four-speaker audio, lane departure warning and keyless entry. Upgrading to SV spec provides 16-inch alloy wheels, body colour wheels and a host of electronic driving aids including a blind sport warning system and rear cross-traffic alert. A wireless charger is new.

In addition to that specialized paint, the top SR trim adds the new 17-inch wheels, 6-speaker audio and 8-inch touchscreen as well as adaptive cruise control.

While manual transmissions are going the way of the dodo these days ,you can still get one in the Versa, albeit only on base S trim. Other models get an Xtronic CVT and all Versas get front-wheel-drive and a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine good for 122 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque.

Nissan Sentra

After some tweaks for the 2022 model-year including the addition of the Midnight Edition, the Sentra returns unchanged for 2023.

It’s available in S, S Plus, SV, SV Special Edition and SR trims, with a 6-speed manual gearbox available on S and SR models. Other trims get an Xtronic CVT only, with all models getting FWD and a 2.0L four-cylinder engine good for 149 hp and 146 lb-ft of torque.

Nissan LEAF

For 2023, the LEAF EV is available in three trims: SV, SV Plus and SL Plus. The base SV model gets a 40-kWh lithium-ion battery and 110-kW electric motor good for 147 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. The two “Plus” models see their battery size increase to 60 kWh and they get a 160-kW motor good for 214 hp and 250 lb-ft. The smaller battery gets you 240 km of range, while upgrading to the larger battery nets 342 km. All LEAF models get a single-speed direct-drive transmission.

For 2023, Nissan’s popular electric hatchback gets new headlights, grille and front bumper as well an illuminated Nissan badge. New 17-inch alloy wheels are also standard for 2023. Inside, ProPILOT Assist safety tech comes as standard on all trims, while the top-spec SL grade sees its seats finished in leather as opposed to cloth on the other two models.

Nissan Altima

Like the Sentra, the midsize Altima has also received a facelift for 2023, which gets a wider and more aggressive version of Nissan’s patented V-motion grille. Upgrading to SR trim provides a sinister “black chrome” grille finish. Standard LED headlights with integrated turn signals complete the look up front. Also like the Versa, the Altima gets a new grey exterior colour: Ethos Gray, as well as new 19-inch wheels for the SR and Platinum grades.

Inside SR Premium and Platinum grades (other grades include S AWD and SR AWD) we find an all-new 12.3-inch infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

All Altimas come standard with AWD and a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine good for 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. All but the base S AWD model get ProPilot Assist safety tech, providing lane centering assist with adaptive cruise control.

Nissan Maxima

The Maxima remains unchanged from 2022 and returns with SL, SR and Platinum trims. All models come equipped with a 3.5L V6 delivering 300 hp and 261 lb-ft of torque, sent to the front wheels via an Xtronic CVT. The engine performance is backed up by 4-wheel disc brakes as well as ZF Sachs dampers and Intelligent Ride Control that auto-applies braking to keep the body level through undulations.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 comes standard, providing a long list of driver aids including rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, blind spot warning and more. The Platinum trim, meanwhile, comes standard with Nissan’s Around View 360-degree parking camera.

Nissan Z

For 2023, the famous Nissan Z sports car returns after a one-year hiatus. It is all-new, providing a twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine good for 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheels via either a six-speed manual with performance Exedy clutch or 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Two trims are available – Sport and Performance and all trims get two powertrain modes: normal and sport.

Suspension duties are handled by front double wishbones up front, and a muti-link set-up at the rear with new monotube shock absorbers at all four corners and ventilated disc brakes.

Styling-wise, the Z has been designed to have the same silhouette as the original 240ZG sports car while the rear fascia mimics that of the Z32 300ZX. 18-inch wheels come standard, while Performance trim gets a set of 19-inch Rays lightweight wheels.

Inside, a customizable digital gauge cluster and 8-inch infotainment display comes as standard on all trims and the Sport model gets fabric seats, with leather seating on the Performance trim. All models get intelligent cruise control, keyless entry and start, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with six speakers; Performance trim provides eight-speaker Bose audio with noise cancelling tech.

For those feeling a little more adventurous, there’s a limited-edition Proto Spec trim as well, providing yellow brake calipers, bronze Rays alloys, special shift knob and yellow-accent seats.

Nissan GT-R

We’ll have to wait until 2024 for a heavily revised version of Nissan’s popular supercar, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had for ’23.

Power from the GT-R’s twin-turbo 3.8L V6 is rated at 565 hp and 467 lb-ft of torque, which gets metered out via a six-speed sequential dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Expect 0-100 km/h times in the sub-three second range and a top speed of almost 330 km/h.

THE SUVS

Nissan Kicks

Nissan’s smallest crossover comes with Safety Shield 360 as standard across all trims (S, SV, SV Special Edition, SR, SR Premium), providing intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, lane departure warning rear automatic braking and high beam assist. The SR Premium, meanwhile, adds the 360-degree Around View Monitor.

All 2023 Kicks models get standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with either a 7- or 8-inch touchscreen display, while the SR Premium package provides 8-speaker Bose audio with driver’s headrest-mounted speaker.

Nissan Qashqai

The Qashqai compact crossover returns with three trims – S, SV and SL. Both the S and SV models can be had with either FWD or AWD, while the SL trim comes with AWD only. It is a smart AWD system, meaning full power is sent to the front wheels a cruising speeds, with up to a 50:50 front:rear split set automatically if more grip is required. All Qashqais get a 2.0L 4-cylinder providing 141 hp and 147 lb-ft of torque as well as a CVT automatic with Eco mode.

Inside, heated front seats come standard on all trims, as do Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 7-inch infotainment display. Available features include ProPilot Assist on SV and SL trims (that provides adaptive cruise control and lane-centering assist) as well as 6-speaker Bose audio with subwoofer and remote engine start. Convenience features include four cupholders, push-button start and the Divide-N-Hide rear cargo system that provides and adjustable rear cargo floor.

Nissan Rogue

Chief among the change to the ultra-popular Rogue for 2023 is the addition of the Midnight Edition trim. It starts life out as a Rogue SV (other trims include S, SL and Platinum), but adds gloss-black mirrors caps, grille, 18-inch wheels, lower front and rear fascia inserts, roof rails and er diffuser. Inside, we find leatherette seating.

Other changes include the addition of Champagne Silver Metallic colour to the SV and SL trims and Amazon Alexa support on the SL and Platinum trims.

All Rogue models save for base come standard with AWD; S can be had with either FWD or AWD. S is also the only trim available with the 2.5L four-cylinder engine good for 181 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque; all other models get a 1.5L turbo three-cylinder providing 201 hp and 225 lb-ft, fed to the wheels via an Xtronic CVT.

Nissan Murano

Not much changes in 2023 for the mid-size Murano crossover, but all trims – S, SV, SL, Midnight Edition, Platinum – do get Nissan Safety Shield 360 as standard as well as intelligent AWD and a 3.5L V6 engine good for 260 hp and 240 lb-ft. ’23 also sees the addition of the new Nissan logo both inside and out.

Nissan Ariya

Unless you’re a sports car fan, the addition of the Ariya EV crossover is probably the biggest new coming out of Nissan for 2023.

Sized similarly to the mid-size Murano crossover (and gets a similar shape as well), the Ariya comes equipped with an EV powertrain featuring two battery sizes – 63 kWh and 87 kWh – as well as FWD or AWD, with AWD models getting a second EV motor. Power from either the 160-kW FWD model or 290-kW AWD model ranges from 215 to 389 hp and from 221 to 442 lb-ft of torque.

A total of six trims are available – Engage FWD, Evolve e-4ORCE AWD, Venture+ FWD, Evolve+ FWD Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD and Premiere e-4ORCE AWD – with the Venture+ FWD model acting as the range star as it gets a claimed 482 km of range.

All Ariyas are capable of DC fast charging, with models equipped with the 63-kWh battery able to charge from 0-80 per cent charge in 35 minutes on a 130-kW quick charge. The larger 87-kWh battery takes 40 minutes for the same amount of charge at the same rate.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard and Amazon Alexa is also on hand to provide a better user experience. The standard dual 12.3-inch digital displays can be customized and information passed between them by swiping back and forth.

In addition to the ProPILOT Assist and Safety Shield 360 tech seen on other Nissans, the Ariya gets a North American first in the form of ProPILOT Park which takes control of the steering, accelerator and brakes to park itself.

Nissan Pathfinder

“Rugged” is the order of the day for the Pathfinder, fresh off getting an all-new design for 2022. Here, ruggedness comes in the form of the Rock Creek edition. That adds off-road tuned suspension with a 16 mm lift, 18-inch beadlock-style wheels finished in black and mounted with all-terrain tires, special Rock Creek badging, leatherette seats with Rock Creek embroidery and intelligent around view monitor with off-road mode. It also sees a power boost from its 3.5L V6 engine; with the Rock Creek, it makes 295 hp and 270 lb-ft, while all other Pathfinders make do with 284 hp and 259 lb-ft.

Available in six trims – S, SV, Rock Creek, SL, SL Premium and Platinum – all 2023 Pathfinders come with Intelligent AWD and 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Nissan Armada

After a 2022 redesign, the full-size Armada SUV remains unchanged for 2023. It remains available with three trims – SL, Midnight Edition and Platinum – all with 4 x 4 and a 5.6L V8 good for 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque 7-speed automatic transmission. All Armada models come standard with leather seats, woodgrain trim, remote engine start, tri-zone air conditioning, heated front seats (with second row heated seats on Platinum) and 12.3-inch infotainment display with 13-speaker Bose audio, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless charging. All models can tow up to 8,500 lb.

THE (ONLY) TRUCK

Nissan Frontier

With the discontinuation of the full-size Titan, it’s the Frontier pickup that now does all the heavy lifting over at Nissan. It got a full redesign for 2022, so there aren’t all that many changes for 2023. It still comes available with six trims – King Cab S, King Cab SV Convenience, Crew Cab SV, King Can Pro-4X, SV Midnight Edition and Crew Cab Pro-4X – all with 4 x 4, all with the same 310 hp, 281 lb-ft 3.8L engine and 9-speed automatic gearbox. Both a five-foot and a six-foot bed are available, but the offroad-specific Pro-4X models come only with the shorter bed, though you can have even the Pro-4X in either King Cab or Crew Cab form.

An 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes as standard, while a 9-inch display is standard on the Pro-4X model and above. Also optional are heated front seats and steering wheel as well as dual-zone automatic climate control, six-way power driver’s seat, and dual 120V outlets. All models get two USB ports (Type-A and Type-C) as standard.

Standard safety features include blind spot warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear cross traffic alert and lane departure warning, with available traffic sign recognition. Towing capacity ranges from 6,240 – 6,490 lb. depending on configuration, with payload ranging from 1,140 – 1,400 lb.

