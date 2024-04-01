Nissan will work together with Alliance partner Mitsubishi to develop one or more pickups and EVs for the North American market. This came out of Nissan’s announcement last week of its grand plan to introduce 30 new models globally in the next three years. Seven of those new models would be earmarked for North America.

As per Automotive News, Nissan and Mitsubishi plan to jointly develop a pickup truck, to be built in Mexico and presumably destined for the North American market. It is not known, however, if this is one of the seven new models Nissan confirmed last week it wants to launch here.

The 2023 Mitsubishi Triton (Thailand) Photo: Mitsubishi

The truck would likely work with a combustion engine, but it might well also incorporate hybrid powertrains (straight hybrid or plug-in, or both). An all-electric variant hasn’t been excluded either, according to Automotive News.

Note that both Japanese automakers have said that they are planning electric trucks for various markets.

Beyond that, Nissan is planning a first PHEV for North America, which would make use of Mitsubishi’s PHEV powertrain technology. Mitsubishi for its part would gain access to its partner’s EV technologies.

Recall as well that Nissan previously confirmed it is exploring co-development possibilities for EVs and software technologies with Honda, but no details of that have yet been shared.