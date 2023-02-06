• Nissan plans on marketing a first model with a solid-state battery as early as 2028.

• Nissan is working with researchers at Oxford University on the project.

• With charging times three times faster and big gains in range, this new technology represents the next big evolution for EVs.

Several automakers have invested – continue to invest - in the development of solid-state battery technology in recent years. This is one of the next big steps in electrification, as it will allow manufacturers to offer vehicles that offer longer range and faster charging times and are more affordable.

Nissan’s work in the domain was spotlighted at the Nissan Futures event it is currently holding in Yokohama, Japan. As the name suggests, this event showcases how the company is working on the future of sustainable mobility. One of the topics of discussion there is the evolution of solid-state batteries. According to Autocar outlet, Nissan plans to set up a pilot plant in 2025 and eventually offer the technology in a first model in 2028.

Nissan is teaming up with researchers from Oxford University on the project.

“We think we have something quite special and are in a group leading the technology. We want to get the cost down [compared with standard lithium-ion batteries] by 50 percent, to double the energy density and to offer three times the charging speed.” - David Moss, Nissan senior VP for research and development in Europe, to Autocar

Photo: Nissan Nissan IMk concept, 2019

Advanced solid-state batteries are also known as all-solid-state sodium batteries, or ASSBs. According to David Moss, while ASSBs - which have no liquid electrolyte - are Nissan's long-term goal, the company will continue to develop lithium-ion batteries as well. Autocar reports as well that Nissan plans to launch a new-generation lithium-ion battery in the next few years and a cobalt-free lithium-ion battery in 2028. The latter, according to David Moss, could reduce the cost of batteries by up to 65 percent.

Toyota, Ford and BMW are also working on solid-state technology, and they are not alone. Toyota is aiming for partial use in 2025, in a hybrid model.

With drastically reduced recharging times, as well as increased range among the benefits, it’s clear that solid state batteries will revolutionize the domain.

The other big revolution is wireless charging. Stay tuned for more on that, we’ll be hearing a lot more about it.