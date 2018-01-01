With the slew of electric pickup trucks expected over the next two years on the market, there is clearly a niche to be tapped for manufacturers that are not necessarily present or a force in this category.

This is the case with Nissan, which has not had it easy with its full-size pickup (Titan) and which is renewing its midsize model (Frontier) for 2022 after more than 15 years on the market under the previous generation.

Ironically, it was its ancestor, when it was sold under the Datsun brand, who introduced the compact pickup to the United States in the late 1950s. As for the Frontier nameplate, it has been on the market for over two decades.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!



Still, with the developments that we are entitled to with this type of vehicle these days, there is room for another model, especially a smaller size product to compete with the new Ford Maverick, the first and foremost with a hybrid drivetrain.

In this regard, Automotive News reports a "person familiar with the matter" who claims that this future product would not use a combustion engine, but a fully electric approach.

Judy Wheeler, Nissan's vice president of sales and regional operations in the United States, did not confirm the rumor when contacted by Automotive News. However, she did not deny it either: “There are all kinds of things that are discussed. I don't know if there is something serious going on at this point. It could happen. The pickup segment is quite interesting. There are consumers who are looking more for a vehicle to suit their style, one in which they can drop everything they need for their business. "

With such a vehicle, Nissan could strike a blow, because every truck announced so far is a member of the full-size segment, namely the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV. (and GMC Sierra).

Aside from the possible development of an electric compact pickup truck, another rumor is still surfing the interwebs - the return of the Xterra. As of yet, no decision has been made, which forces us to be patient.