Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Nissan Recalls 180,000 Frontier, Titan Pickups Over Transmission Issue

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Nissan is to recall more than 180,000 Frontier and Titan pickups due to a transmission-related issue. Of the total, 5,259 Frontier and 718 Titan trucks are located in Canada.

The company says the parking pawl, which is the part that keeps a vehicle from moving when the transmission is in the Park position, may not engage.

“Due to dimensional variation during the manufacturing process, reduced clearance may cause contact between the edge of the parking pawl and the boss on the transmission case, which may result in non-engagement of the parking pawl.”

- Nissan recall statement

As a result, the vehicle could roll away if it is not parked on a level surface, even if the gear selector is in the Park position. At the time of writing, Nissan is working on a solution and recommends that owners use the parking brake until the issue is resolved.

It should be noted that the recall only affects models equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Specifically, we're talking about Frontiers that were assembled between June 10, 2020 and June 25, 2021, as well as between July 13, 2021 and June 14, 2022.

Consultez les véhicules à vendre disponibles près de chez vous

2022 Nissan Titan
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Titan

In Canada, this should only affect the new-generation models. In the U.S., the previous-generation Frontier did receive the new engine and transmission that were introduced with the new model.

As for the Titan, units affected included those built between December 19, 2019 and June 10, 2022.

Nissan told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, that it is aware of four injuries related to the defect and is urging owners of the Frontier and Titan affected by the recall to use their parking brake.

Engineers are working to resolve the issue. Nissan will notify owners of affected vehicles by mail beginning July 20, 2022. They will be asked to bring their vehicle to the service centre to make the repair - once a fix has been settled on.

You May Also Like

Top 10 Pickups to Watch Out For in 2020

Top 10 Pickups to Watch Out For in 2020

Auto123 takes a look at the pickup truck domain to see what’s coming in 2020. Our crystal ball shows highly anticipated revisions of popular models, and mayb...

2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Review: The Renewal of an Old-School Pickup

2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X Review: The Renewal of an Old...

The 2022 Nissan Frontier benefits substantially from the significant, well-conceived and largely successful update it has been given. Here’s our review of th...

2022 Nissan Frontier First Drive: It’s About Time!

2022 Nissan Frontier First Drive: It’s About Time!

The 2022 Nissan Frontier represents the first big overhaul of the truck since… 2005! You could say it was due, and you’d be understating the case. Given that...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Hyundai Shows Two Images of New N Models Bein...
Article
2017 Dodge Viper SRT
Dodge Sold a New Viper in Q2 2022
Article
Hyundai Veloster N
Hyundai Confirms Veloster N Won’t Be Back in ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets Best-Possible Top Safety Pick+ Rating from IIHS
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets...
Video
An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of its Ioniq 6
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 