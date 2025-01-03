Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Nissan Could Be Planning Xterra Revival in U.S.

2012 Nissan Xterra | Photo: Nissan
Khatir Soltani
 Is Nissan heading for a strategic return to the off-road SUV segment in North America?

Japanese automaker Nissan recently filed a trademark application for the Xterra name with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).  This, not surprisingly, rekindles rumours of a possible new form of the rugged SUV that made a lasting impression on off-road enthusiasts before its disappearance from the North American market in 2015.

The new noise to do with the Xterra comes as demand continues to grow for SUVs, particularly those with off-road capabilities. Iconic names like the Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender have recently made a comeback, and Nissan may want to seize this opportunity to relaunch the Xterra and compete with those new models that have been largely successful.

Nissan already markets an SUV similar to the Xterra in Asia. The Nissan Terra could serve as the basis of a new version of the Xterra for the North American market.

For the moment, Nissan has made no official announcement concerning the return of the Xterra. The trademark registration could simply be a strategy to protect the name.  We'll have to wait for an official communication from the automaker to find out more about its intentions.

