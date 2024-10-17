A Nissan Rogue PHEV for 2025

Nissan has confirmed a Nissan Rogue plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is expected in our country in 2025 and will be a first for the brand in the US and Canada.

Though the Japanese automaker has two all-electric models in its North American lineup – the LEAF and the Ariya – it does not currently offer customers here any hybrid models (plug-in or not).

Outlander influence

And unsurprisingly, the plug-in hybrid Rogue will share components with its close cousin the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, born from the partnership between the manufacturers. That likely means the Rogue PHEV will get under its hood the 2.4L 4-cylinder from Mitsubishi, with two electric motors.

Whether Mitsubishi's all-wheel drive will make the jump to Nissan isn’t so clear. Output could be different as well. The Outlander PHEV, slightly larger and heavier than the Rogue, makes 248 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque.

Its lighter weight might also give the Rogue PHEV greater electric range than the Outlander PHEV and its 61 km.

The e-Power logo on the Nissan X-Trail, a European hybrid model | Photo: Nissan

e-Power

As reported by Car and Driver, Nissan also plans to launch its e-Power series hybrid technology in the U.S. in 2026. That drivetrain format is already used by Nissan with some models elsewhere on the planet. The system powers the wheels using electric motors, while using the gasoline engine as a generator to recharge the battery.

There’s speculation e-Power will find its way into the new 2025 Murano that was presented yesterday. The Kicks and Murano would follow. None of that has yet been confirmed.

On the other hand, that’s a lot of smoke for there to be no fire. It seems clear that Nissan is preparing an electrification strategy for North America.