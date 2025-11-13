A recent media report in the U.S. caused some concern among independent repair shop owners and DIY mechanics who own a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Ioniq 5 N – or by extension, any EV.

According to Carscoops, Hyundai was preventing drivers and some independent garages from replacing the brake pads on the Ioniq 5 EV. According to the report that related an owner’s experience, the issue was that the model features an electronic braking system required special tools and authorizations, blocking any maintenance attempt without going through a Hyundai service centre.

Hyundai Canada's clarification

Questioned on this subject, Hyundai Canada clarified by explaining that it is not a matter for the carmaker of preventing independent repairs, but rather of ensuring the safety and integrity of the vehicle’s electronic system.

Indeed, the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 5 N are equipped with an electronic parking brake that must be placed in “service mode” before any work is done. And that operation requires the use of the Global Diagnostic System (GDS), the official dealership tool. Alternatively, repairers can access the J2534 software, which is now updated to offer expanded access to independent shops.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Hyundai says that update is precisely intended to meet the needs of the aftermarket. The J2534 software now allows non-affiliated shops to perform several operations previously reserved for the official network.

However, certain sensitive functions still require authentication via the American NASTF (National Automotive Service Task Force) platform, a protocol designed to ensure the traceability and security of electronic interventions.

“We are committed to supporting both our dealership network and independent shops,” Hyundai explained in an official communication. The company assures that it is actively exploring new ways to make maintenance more accessible, while respecting the safety standards imposed by the growing complexity of electric vehicles.

In other words, Hyundai does not prohibit DIY repairs, but it does impose supervised procedures to avoid costly or even dangerous errors on high-voltage and electronically controlled systems.

Still, for many vehicle owners, the question of complete ownership of their vehicle and the right to repair it themselves remains a sensitive issue. Although the issue hasn't been raised for other brands, it's a safe bet that the matter affects all electric vehicle manufacturers.