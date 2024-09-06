The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 model range features a new member, the off-road focused XRT trim. We’ve this happen elsewhere, with Ford introducing a Rally version of its Mustang Mach E, for example. And Subaru has always pushed its Solterra as being ready for the rough stuff.

Perhaps more relevantly to the majority of potential buyers, the all-electric crossover also delivers more range this year, with up to 450 km available from the Preferred Long Range AWD model, and 499+ from the RWD variant.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT, front | Photo: Hyundai

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 – What’s new?

In addition to the new XRT joining the fray, the 2025 Ioniq 5 gets a tweaked front end, new rear spoiler and more aerodynamic wheels, as well as, yes, a rear windshield wiper. Two new exterior colours are added to the offering, Atlas White Matte and Ecotronic Gray Matte.

The boost in range is not insignificant, as the 450 km (AWD model) and 499 km (RWD model) are up from 414 km and 488 km, respectively. Note that the new single-motor Preferred Standard Range variant of the Ioniq 5 has an estimated range of 386 km.

Inside, the new Ioniq 5 has been updated as well, with a redesign of the climate controls and adjusted placement of the wireless phone charging pad and of the seat controls. The infotainment screen is unchanged at 12.3 inch in diagonal size but it runs update software. Previously an option, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration are now standard. There are few new drive assist features, including lane following and an updated remote smart parking assistant. A collision avoidance while parking feature is available as an option.

Otherwise, the steering wheel now detects the presence – or absence - of drivers’ hands.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT, in profile | Photo: Hyundai

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT

The new XRT variant looks the part of a rugged off-roader, to a certain degree of course. The model gets unique front and rear fascia, for one – and the latter gets XRT badging. Also it’s fitted with a 23 mm (0.9-inch) suspension lift and it rides on black 18-inch wheels shod in all-terrain tires (235/60R18). On the black cladding around those tires, we find a digital camouflage pattern.

The interior features H-Tex seating and a black headliner, plus XRT badging splayed about. There are two interior colours exclusive to the XRT, Ultimate Red and Cosmic Blue Pearl.

The XRT trim gives drivers an approach angle of 19.8 degrees and a departure angle of 30 degrees.

The Ioniq 5 XRT can only be had with the EV’s dual-motor AWD powertrain, which features the larger 84-kWh battery pack. Hyundai hasn’t released range figures for this model yet.

Note that the 2025 Ioniq 5 XRT will be the first Hyundai model equipped with a North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug built in. That won’t be the case for other variants of the 2025 Ioniq 5, which will have the regular CCS plug and come with an adaptor for charging on NACS stations (ie, Tesla’s stations).

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited | Photo: Hyundai

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 pricing in Canada

Hyundai declined to announce pricing this week for the 2025 Ioniq 5. We can expect that closer to the launch date of the model. Set for production at Hyundai’s plant in Georgia, the new Ioniq 5 and its rear wiper – and new XRT trim – are expected to arrive at Canadian Hyundai dealers later this year.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited, three-quarters rear | Photo: Hyundai

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited, interior |

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT, steering wheel |

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited, charging | Photo: Hyundai

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT, wheel | Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT 2025, calandre | Photo: Hyundai

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT, rear light | Photo: Hyundai