Chevrolet Canada Will Not Cut Prices on its Bolt EV, Bolt EUV for 2023, Unlike in the U.S.

Last week, we reported that Chevrolet is lowering the price of its Bolt EV in the United States. This week brings news that this will not be the case for the Canadian market. We will have the opportunity to discuss this with GM Canada representatives in the coming weeks and we will get back to you with more details.

Here is the essence of our earlier report:

When the Chevrolet Bolt was redesigned for 2022, there was some bonus good news for consumers, in the form of a significant price drop. Roughly, the price dropped from nearly $45,000 to about $37,000 in Canada.

That wasn’t the only bonus, of course, as an SUV version debuted. The Bolt EUV was also priced at around $38,500. With current federal and provincial (where applicable) discounts in place, this made the two Bolts doubly attractive.

For 2023, consumers could be in for another nice surprise: another notable price drop. While nothing has been announced yet for Canada, Car and Driver reported today that both the 2023 Bolt EV and 2023 Bolt EUV will receive a significant price reduction. In the U.S., it's simple: the cost drops below $30,000.

As we await confirmation for Canada, in the U.S., the change prices the Bolt below the Nissan LEAF and makes it cheapest electric vehicle on the market.

Production of the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV starts this summer and the models will hit dealerships a little later.

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
