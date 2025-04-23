Porsche has just unveiled the 911 Spirit 70, which pays tribute to the spirit of the brand's vehicles from the 1970s and early 1980s. Limited to 1500 units worldwide, the convertible is part of Porsche's Heritage Design strategy. It’s actually the third 911 model in which Porsche revisits an era by drawing on iconic design elements from earlier vehicles.

“The Heritage Design models occupy a special position within our product strategy from a design perspective. The limited-edition sports cars visualize what makes the Porsche brand so special. Every design of our vehicles ties in with our history - these vehicles go one step further. They show how we reinterpret historical design elements in a state-of-the-art sports car.” • Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche

Based on the current 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, the 911 Spirit 70 features a hybrid powertrain that includes a 3.6L boxer engine paired with a high-voltage system, an eTurbo (electric turbocharger) and an electric motor integrated into the new PDK gearbox. This configuration allows it to generate a combined output of 532 hp and 449 lb-ft of torque.

Porsche 911 Spirit 70, in profile | Photo: Porsche

Porsche 911 Spirit 70, in profile, with roof up | Photo: Porsche

Design of the Porsche 911 Spirit 70

The exterior design’s unique look starts with an exclusive Olive Neo colour contrasted with Bronzite (grey-gold) elements on the lower rear section, the front end and the Sport Classic wheels.

The soft top is black, as is the windshield surround. Three black decorative stripes in a glossy finish run across the front hood, recalling the safety stickers of the 1970s. Gold “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur” badges adorn the front fenders, and a Porsche Heritage badge at the rear evokes that of the Porsche 356.

Porsche 911 Spirit 70, interior | Photo: Porsche

Inside

Here, the iconic Pasha pattern in black/Olive Neo fabric takes centre stage. The checkered-flag-inspired pattern covers the central panels of the sports seats, the door mirrors and the inside of the glove compartment. The dashboard combines historical design and modern technology, with a 12.65-inch screen displaying white needles and scales, as well as green numbers referencing the Porsche 356.

Porsche Design has also created an exclusive chronograph for this model, incorporating visual details from the car, like the Pasha pattern.

A matching lifestyle collection is also offered, including clothing and accessories, for those wanting to further bathe themselves in the 1970s vibe.

“The limited-edition collector's items are particularly desirable for our customers worldwide,” says Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualization and Classic. “The first two models in the Heritage Design strategy have brought back the lifestyle of past decades and generated a great deal of enthusiasm. We are delighted with this success and are now proud to present the third, highly exclusive model.”

Canadian pricing and availability of the Porsche 911 Spirit 70

The Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is available to order starting at $256,900 CAD. Its arrival in Canada is scheduled for the second half of the year.

Porsche 911 Spirit 70, three-quarters rear | Photo: Porsche

Porsche 911 Spirit 70, on the road | Photo: Porsche

Porsche 911 Spirit 70, seating | Photo: Porsche

Porsche 911 Spirit 70, steering wheel | Photo: Porsche

Porsche 911 Spirit 70, wheel | Photo: Porsche