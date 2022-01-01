Photo: Porsche Two Porsche 911 Sport Classics

Porsche has unrivaled skill at making unique versions of its models, and when it comes to the 911, each one instantly becomes a collector's item. This will certainly be the case with the second of four collector's items that Porsche is presenting as part of its Heritage Design strategy. A total of 1,250 units will be produced of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic, which evokes the styling of the 1960s and early 1970s in a unique way.

Like its immediate predecessor, the 911 Sport Classic (997 generation) presented in 2009, the new model is inspired in its appearance by the original 911 (1964 - 1973), especially the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 from 1972.

The 911 Sport Classic can be ordered now. For now, what we know of its pricing is that Porsche has set it at 272,714 Euros.

Delivery will be possible in European Porsche Centres from July 2022. Launch happens shortly thereafter in Canada and other markets.

“The Heritage Design models represent the more emotionally driven concepts of the Porsche product strategy. This unique approach sees the Style Porsche design department working with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to reinterpret iconic 911 models and equipment from the 1950s through to the 1980s and to revive design features from those decades.” - Alexander Fabig, head of customization and the Classic model at Porsche

Photo: Porsche Porsche 911 Sport Classic, from above

Porsche is in the midst of launching four limited edition models over a period of time. The first of these was presented in 2020: the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition with design elements from the 1950s and 1960s.

The wider body of the Sport Classic is normally reserved for the turbo variants of the 911, and it of course hints at what's hidden in the back. It also adds to the magic that this edition offers. The fixed rear spoiler, meanwhile, reminds us of the legendary Carrera RS 2.7.

For the paint, it's simple, Porsche took inspiration from the Fashion Grey finish of the first Porsche 356. “The new 911 Sport Classic is the first vehicle to feature Sport Grey Metallic paintwork,” says Michael Mauer, Porsche's vice president of styling. “Grey is never boring, quite often a statement and always cool.” The new 911 Sport Classic is also available in Solid Black, Agate Grey Metallic or Gentian Blue Metallic. Double stripes painted on the hood, roof and rear spoiler in Light Sport Grey underline the car's sporty design.

Photo: Porsche Porsche 911 Sport Classic, rear

Other elements that highlight the uniqueness of the model include the presence of a third pedal inside. Yes, this vintage Porsche comes with a manual transmission. Also, the 3.7L turbocharged 6-cylinder is of course preserved, but the 4-wheel-drive configuration is left out in favour of a rear-wheel-drive configuration.

For fans, that’s all really good news, of course.

Power is somewhat reduced for the engine-7-speed manual transmission pairing, but we're still talking about a car that will offer 543 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque.

The standard sport exhaust system is specially tuned for this model for an even more emotional sound experience.

The suspension, based on that of the 911 Turbo and 911 GTS models, meets high performance demands: thanks to the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system, also standard, its dampers react to dynamic changes at lightning speed. PASM comes standard with the sport suspension, which features a lower ride height (by 10 mm).

Clearly, some lucky owners are going to have a lot of fun with this collector's item.