Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Electric Porsche Cayenne Coming in 2026: Report

Porsche wants 80 percent of its sales to be all-electric by 2030

Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Porsche aims to have an electric Cayenne ready by 2026.

•    Porsche is aiming for 80 percent of its sales to be all-electric by the turn of the next decade.

•    The next electric model that is expected from Porsche is the Macan in early 2024.

The electric shift is well underway at Porsche and buyers are on board. We saw it with the success of the Taycan. The number of questions we’re asked about the arrival of the next all-electric models in the lineup, not least the Macan and the Cayenne, is further evidence of that. 

While the electric Macan is expected in early 2024, until now we had no specific information about the arrival of a Cayenne EV. Autocar reports that Porsche is planning to have that ready for the 2026 model-year. The outlet adds that that the SUV will be built on a version of the Volkswagen Group's PPE platform, which is designed for large-volume luxury models. That structure is debuting later this year with the Audi Q6 e-tron compact SUV, essentially intended to be the Audi variant of the coming electric Macan. 

Porsche Cayenne - Logo
Photo: Porsche
Porsche Cayenne - Logo

The EPP platform is modular, so we're not done hearing about it. It will be able to accommodate more-compact, but also bigger vehicle formats. With the Macan, it would feature a 98-kWh battery pack and a single motor driving each axle. The combined power of at least one of the versions is expected to exceed 600 hp. Obviously, we can count on a little more with the Cayenne, but that remains to be seen. 

Towing capacity will also be something to watch. For many buyers, this remains an important issue. 

Porsche expects 80 percent of its sales to be electric vehicles by the end of the decade. The company has stated that only the 911 should still have a gasoline engine at the turn of 2030.

Which means we can expect to see several models migrate to all-electric in the next few years, including the 718 Boxster.

You May Also Like

Porsche Doubles Production of the Taycan Before It Even Starts

Porsche Doubles Production of the Taycan Before It Even S...

Porsche has confirmed it will double the planned production of its Taycan electric model in response to overwhelming demand. The 20,000 units scheduled to be...

Huge demand for electric Porsche Taycan, production targets rev up

Huge demand for electric Porsche Taycan, production targe...

Porsche says that demand has surpassed expectations for the Taycan, the company’s 1st electric car, and that more of them will be produced than originally pl...

A Range of 44 km for the New 2019 Porsche Cayenne Plug-In Hybrid

A Range of 44 km for the New 2019 Porsche Cayenne Plug-In...

Porsche will be introducing a plug hybrid version of the Porsche Cayenne for the 2019 model-year, and the company has just provided numbers that will go with...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 BMW 30 CSL
BMW 3.0CSL: Production of the Modern Incarnat...
Article
2024 Cadillac XT4
2024 Cadillac XT4 Updated with New Screen the...
Article
Vinfast VF 8
VinFast Issues First Recall, Over 2,800 VF 8 ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fast X: Here’s the trailer for the 10th Fast and Furious Movie
Fast X: Here’s the trailer fo...
Video
GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will Ferrell and Netflix
GM Super Bowl Ad: EVs, Will F...
Video
Video Shows in Detail How the Chevrolet Corvette Is Assembled
Video Shows in Detail How the...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 