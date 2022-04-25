Photo: Porsche Porsche Drive program, now in Quebec

• The Porsche Drive program, already offered in Toronto, Vancouver and Kelowna, is now available in Montreal. We tried it out.

• For those who will never be able to afford a Porsche, the program allows them to drive one.

• Rentals can be for a day, a weekend or a few months.

For those of us who like to drive, there are certain models that tend to populate our dreams. Could be a Ferrari or a Lamborghini. For others, it might be an Audi or a BMW. For a great many us, however, the ultimate dream is to own a Porsche.

There’s something mythical about a Porsche and it's easy to understand why, especially once you’ve driven one. The driving experience is simply unmatched.

A Porsche is unique, then. But it's also expensive. Even on the used car market. The demand and interest is such that even in that market, prices are very high. Some models even increase in value over the long term.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Porsche Porsche Drive program, a unique experience offered in Canada

What's the program?

Porsche has a solution. A program that allows more of us to experience driving a Porsche vehicle. It first launched in Atlanta in 2017, and after being introduced in Toronto (in 2019) and in Vancouver and Kelowna (in 2021) it was recently made available in Montreal.

This summer, at Porsche’s invitation, we gave the Porsche Drive program a go in La Belle Province.

Beyond the fun of driving two models (a Boxster GTS and a 911 in our case), it was interesting to find out how the program works and what the terms are.

Photo: D.Rufiange 2022 Porsche Boxster GTS, three-quarters rear

Two programs, in fact

Note that Porsche offers two distinct program - one in the form of a Subscription (one or three months), the other a shorter-term Rental program (one day, one weekend, one week). The goal is to offer flexibility to consumers.

Eligibility requirements

To get behind the wheel of a Porsche under this program, simply register for one of the programs by visiting the website.

The criteria differ slightly from one program to the other, particularly with regard to insurance. It’s provided when you sign up for the Subscription program, but must provide proof of your own insurance when you sign up for the Lease program.

In the latter case, you must also prove that you are a low-risk driver, notably by providing your driving record, which you can easily obtain (free of charge) from the provincial SAAQ, as well as your proof of insurance. The procedures are explained on the site, as are the steps to follow. There’s even a FAQ section to answer any questions you might have.

Photo: Porsche Porsche Drive program with instructions

What it costs

This question has probably been floating around in your mind since the outset. What does this cost? Here are a few examples.

In the case of the Subscription program, we’re talking about an all-inclusive service (insurance, maintenance, etc.). You have the choice of selecting a single vehicle for a period of 30 or 90 days, or access to all vehicles for the same periods.

In the first case, there is a $750 subscription fee if you choose a 30-day package, but not if you go for 90 days. The price of the monthly lease varies depending on the model you choose. With the Macan SUV, for example, we're talking about $2,650. A Boxster will set you back $3,150, a 911 $3,950, a Taycan $4,200.

Photo: Porsche A Porsche Taycan in Ottawa

And if your fantasy is to change vehicles as often as you like (depending on availability), you can go for the multiple vehicle package. There, the monthly fee is $4,500, no matter what you book.

In all cases, you’re allowed 2,500 km per month. Be aware that you’ll be charged $1 for every km over that limit, so keep track of your distances traveled.

As for the Rental program, it also gives you access to a wide range of models. There are two rate structures: one for rentals of 1 to 3 days and another for rentals of 4 days or more. In all cases, you’re entitled to 400 km per day.

Prices vary according to the type of model and the length of the rental period. Let's take the Macan as an example. It will cost you $319 per day if you take it for less than 3 days, $279 per day for 4 or more. With a Boxster, we're talking $349 and $309 respectively. A 911? $539 and $469, respectively.

Photo: Porsche A Porsche Macan

The concierge

Once your application to a program is accepted, a concierge will contact you to coordinate all reservations and vehicle deliveries. If you live within a 50 km radius of the service area (Brossard in the case of Montreal), delivery will be made to your home.

Otherwise, you can come to the dealership to pick up your model. The cost of gasoline is the responsibility of the customer.

Photo: V.Aubé 2022 Porsche Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet

The vehicles

And what vehicles do you get access to? Far too many to list here, plus the choice can change at any time. But roughly speaking, all of Porsche’s models are accessible, with the exception of some of the more limited or exclusive versions. In all, there are about thirty models to choose from.

And of course, the earlier you reserve, the more likely you are to get your hands on the vehicle you want. The popularity of the program means that it's better to book sooner than later.

This is especially true if you want to drive a 911 for a weekend, for example. Porsche confirmed to us that the “weekend” option is the most popular, though are many who opt for a one-day lease or push it to a full week. In the case of the Subscription program, most clients go for several months, in some cases a whole summer.

Yes, the bill can shoot up quickly, but when you think about it, it's the perfect opportunity to experience Porsche ownership, especially if you don't want to go for a purchase or lease, for whatever reason. And if, on the other hand, you’re thinking of buying a model, what better way to validate your choice than to test drive it for a few days?

And for some, who may never be able to afford a luxury vehicle, this is an opportunity to make a dream come true. And what a gift idea, too, for a loved one. They aren’t likely to forget the experience anytime soon!

Porsche has come up with an original idea that would be interesting to see elsewhere, too – hello, other carmakers. Who knows, maybe other manufacturers will follow suit, given the success of the program.