Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Porsche to Sell Future Electric Macan Alongside the Gas-Powered Version

About a year ago, Porsche announced that the next generation of its Macan SUV would be electric-powered, built on an EV platform and developed conjointly with fellow Volkswagen Group member Audi.

The electric Porsche Macan is expected to debut in 2022 or 2023, when the current Macan reaches the end of its life-cycle (as per the usual seven-year time-frame employed by Porsche). Right now, it seems evident that at that point not all consumers will necessarily be ready to make the leap to EVs, and so Porsche says it will continue to sell the current gas-powered Macan alongside the redesigned new electric version. This comes courtesy a report in Car and Driver, which cited an internal source at the German automaker.

The current Macan got a mid-cycle update in 2019, and it continues to be the brand’s top-selling model. The internal source also told the magazine that the model will get another update concurrently with the debut of the electric version, so that both feature the same or similar styling.

No PHEV
We also learned that Porsche will not produce a Macan with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain, simply because the battery pack required for that would eat up too much of the trunk space. A light-hybrid system could be a feasible alternative.

Notwithstanding its plan to prolong the life of the combustion-engine Macan, Porsche remains committed to increasing its lineup of electrified vehicles. The automaker estimates that those could make up 50% of its sales by 2025.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Porsche Macan Turbo 2020
Photo: Porsche
Porsche Macan Turbo 2020

You May Also Like

Top 10 Electric SUVs Coming in the Near-Future

Top 10 Electric SUVs Coming in the Near-Future

The SUV invasion of the automotive market is well and truly underway, and has been for some time. We’re now about to witness an onslaught of electric SUVs th...

Porsche Might be Prepping an All-Electric Macan

Porsche Might be Prepping an All-Electric Macan

According to a report out of Germany, Porsche is working on an all-electric version of its Macan SUV. This represents a central element of the company’s stra...

World premiere of the new Porsche Macan SUV in Shanghai

World premiere of the new Porsche Macan SUV in Shanghai

Porsche’s “sports car masquerading as a compact SUV” got its world premiere today. The automaker unveiled the updated new 2019 Porsche Macan, which has gotte...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Volkswagen ID Buzz concept, 2017
Production of Volkswagen's electric Microbus ...
Article
Route 66: A Guy Thing or an Ideal Family Road...
Article
2019 Lexus LS 500 AWD F-Sport
First Autonomous Drive System on the Way at L...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

107 Years Old and Still Driving his Mercedes, Wind in his Hair
107 Years Old and Still Drivi...
Video
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 