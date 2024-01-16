Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Porsche Will Unveil Macan EV on January 25

2025 Porsche Macan
Photo: Porsche
Daniel Rufiange
 The model will represent the gateway to the company's electric products, without compromising on performance.

•    The Porsche Macan EV will be unveiled later this month.

Porsche fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the electric version of the Macan SUV, but now the German automaker has put a date on the end of their suffering. The Macan EV will be unveiled on January 25th.

Porsche Macan EV set to be unveiled January 25th
Photo: Porsche

The date announcement was accompanied by a new teaser image of a model that’s been extensively teased and shown in full for some time now. In fact, Auto123 was in Leipzig, Germany at the end of last October to find out more about the model and even take a few laps around the track - with a Porsche driver at the controls. 

That little encounter was enough to confirm that the most powerful version of the Macan EV will indeed offer a ton of power. We're expecting a variant that will deliver 603 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. Acceleration is nothing short of blistering, as is handling. 

An 800-volt architecture and a 100-kWh battery are at the heart of the model's new platform. This will enable rapid recharging in just 22 minutes, taking the energy level from 10 to 80 percent, on an ultra-fast charging station anyways. 

Porsche has announced a remarkable drag coefficient of 0.25 cx for this Macan EV, compared with 0.35 cx for the current gasoline-engine version. The improvement will enable the model to offer a solid range of around 400 km. Official figures for North American versions are still to come. 

Porsche Macan EV, on the track
Photo: Porsche
Daniel Rufiange
Automotive expert
  • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 75 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

